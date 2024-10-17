Mechanic Talks About Those Thin Keyrings They Leave On Customer Keychains And Why They Should Be Removed

Have you ever taken your vehicle in for service and when you get it back you find a thin little key ring with your keys?

TikToker @chris_mf_craig is a former mechanic who explains what these are and why mechanics should stop leaving them on customer key chains.

He starts out the video holding up his keys with a thin key ring on it and says, “Look at this, you see that little metal hook right there, that little key chain?”

He goes on to tell a story, “I took my Jeep in for service, I had a broken parking brake and I needed an oil change & tire rotation, so I took it in to Jeep for service. Everything went perfectly fine, it was under warranty, no big deal, they fixed everything. Cool. They messed up one thing though, and it has to do with my keys.”

From here he shows his keys again.

He points out the thin key ring and says, “You see that little metal hook right there, that little keychain. That’s clearly not meant to last longer than one service? That holds the paper tag that they use to identify which key goes to which vehicle.”

ADDITIONAL EXPLANATION.

He then explains that some people don’t like these things on there, “One of my customers said, ‘Can you please stop doing that, I am so sick and tired of removing these off of my keychains.'”

It doesn’t seem like a big deal to me, but I can see how some customers would get upset. Plus, if they are removed the mechanic can reuse them and save a little money.

Check out the full video to see exactly what he is talking about and see if you have ever noticed this issue.

Now take a look at the comments and see what other people had to say.

This person makes a joke about how often Jeeps need service.

Here is someone who had customers who liked the free keyrings.



And this person doesn’t use the rings, they use paper plastic ticket holders.

I’ve had those things on my keychain for years, I’m just too lazy to take them off.

