October 6, 2024 at 11:48 am

Mechanic Warned People About Buying Jeep Wagoneers. – ‘Less than 8,000 miles.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@invertedcamshafts

I’ve seen Jeep Wagoneers and thought they looked pretty fancy, but, after seeing this TikTok video, I don’t know if buying one of these SUVs would be worth it.

Source: TikTok

The video shows a Jeep Wagoneer on a lift in a shop and it looks like the vehicle has been taken apart almost completely.

The text overlay on the video reads, “$100,000 brand new Jeep Wagoneer with less than 8,000 miles.”

Source: TikTok

The person who shot the video panned around and showed viewers the vehicle in pieces.

Let’s just say it’s not pretty…

And these babies aren’t cheap!

Source: TikTok

Let’s take a look at the video, shall we?

@invertedcamshafts

Money well spent 😐 #dealershiplife #cardealership #techlife #mopartech #mopar #mechanic #snapontools #mechaniclife #moparlife #jeep #fyp #foryou

♬ original sound – Patches

Here’s how people reacted.

This person spoke up.

Source: TikTok

Another individual has been there…

Source: TikTok

And this TikTokker chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Yikes, that doesn’t look good…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter