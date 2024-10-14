Mielle Customer Said Products From The Hair Care Company Caused Her Hair To Fall Out

There are a lot of sketchy hair care products out there and it sounds like a woman named Amina had the misfortune of using one of them.

She posted a video on TikTok and called out a hair care brand for allegedly making her hair fall out.

Amina showed viewers products from Mielle sand said, “It all makes sense now as to why my hair was literally falling off of my scalp.”

She said she originally thought that she was losing her hair due to stress or a medical issue.

But then she realized she started losing her hair when she began using Mielle Organics products.

Amina said, “But now I’m seeing all these videos online, and it makes sense because I started using these products four, five months ago. And my hair has been falling off of my head crazy.”

Check out what she had to say.

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This person made a funny comment.

Another viewer offered a tip.

And this TikTokker chimed in.

That can’t be good for business…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁