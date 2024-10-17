Mom Notices Her Daughter’s Friend’s Hair Needs Care, But Her Offer To Help Causes Major Drama

When your daughter makes a new friend, it’s hard not to treat her like one of your own.

AITA for asking another mom if I could help with her daughter’s hair? My daughter (9) recently made a new friend. The friend is adopted, she’s black and her parents are white. We’ve had her around our house a lot the last few months and we’ve noticed that her parent’s don’t really know how to look after her hair. I’m white and my husband is mixed. His black grandmother lives with us and she has pointed out the girl’s hair and even tried to give her some hair care advice.

I decided to bring up with the mom about her daughter’s hair and that my husband’s grandma was happy to give some advice or even wash/detangle and braid her hair. The mom was really upset that I would suggest she couldn’t take care of her daughter properly and that I was overstepping boundaries. I told her that my grandma-in-law just wanted to help her to help her daughter. She told me I was being rude and undermining her parenting. She also told me I wasn’t the first person to bring this up.

I’m worried now because I really didn’t think she would react like that. I’m worried I’ve ruined my daughter’s new friendship. I understand why she’s upset at thinking I’m trying to suggests she’s not looking after her daughter properly. On the other hand, it’s 2024. There is so much information out there to help her with her daughter’s hair plus we live near a big city where there is loads of salons she could take her daughter to. AITA for bringing this up? I feel bad about how things transpired.

The people of Reddit have spoken, and the verdict? NTA.

