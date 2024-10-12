Mother-In-Law Declares Herself the “Only Grandma,” So Daughter-In-Law Tells Her Off At A Family Dinner

A newly pregnant woman is grappling with grief after losing her mother and was blindsided by her mother-in-law’s shocking comment during a family celebration.

What should have been a joyous occasion quickly turned into an emotional blowout.

Read on for the story.

AITA: for blowing up at my MIL at a family dinner I (23F) have been married to my husband (24M) for three years. We were high school sweethearts and have been best friends since elementary school. He’s still my best friend to this day. I’ve never had a great relationship with his mom; she’s difficult to talk to, and our conversations are usually very shallow (gossiping about neighbors, complaining about the landscapers, etc.).

We know the type.

Almost a year ago, my mom passed away, which still feels surreal to write. She truly was my soulmate, and I’m incredibly grateful to have had her in my life for 23 years. I miss her more than words can describe. My husband’s family really stepped up during that time, supporting us financially with funeral costs and managing affairs when I was deep in grief. I’m genuinely grateful for their help. Fast forward to now—we’re expecting our first baby. As excited as I am, I’m also deeply saddened that my mom won’t be here to guide me through this. We always talked about what my kids would call her (we had settled on “Grams”).

The absolute saddest.

Now, to the incident: We were celebrating our pregnancy at a dinner with my in-laws, and my mother-in-law asked to make a toast. She laughed and said, “I’m so grateful to celebrate a new addition to our family. We can’t wait to meet little ‘Veronica’” (which is her name). She went on to talk about her own pregnancy and what I should expect, mentioning that my husband had an abnormally big head when he was born. Then she said, “I look forward to being the favorite grandma to ‘Veronica,’ since of course, I’ll be the only grandma.”

Oh. No. She. Didn’t.

The room went silent, and I started to cry. I stood up and told her how incredibly insensitive it was to say that, and that my mom would always be a grandmother, whether she’s here or not. She responded by saying I was “overreacting” and that it was just a joke. I told her to go to hell and left immediately. My husband later called me, saying he spoke to his mom, who was in tears because she was embarrassed. She asked him to apologize on her behalf, and he told me I should have come back instead of telling her to go to hell and storming off. I’m currently staying with my sister and haven’t stopped crying since. She supports me 100%, but I really want to know: Am I the jerk?

The MIL’s “joke” might have been meant lightly, but the wound it left was anything but. Now, the fallout has everyone taking sides.

This person says she really needs to speak to her husband about his mom’s behavior.

This person can’t even believe the lack of empathy.

And this person is definitely on OP’s side, too.

MIL tried for a joke, but it hit harder than expected—and the dinner was toast.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.