Neighbor Claimed She Was Locked Out Of Her Home, But When She Wasn’t Invited To Their Dinner Table She Dumped Her Soup In The Shoe Rack

My entitled neighbor wanted to join us for dinner My husband wasn’t home and it was just me with my 2 children and my cousin who was visiting. It was raining out and my neighbor rang the doorbell. Let’s call her Elaine.

She said she was locked out of her house and needed to wait for her husband. I don’t know this neighbor very well. We recently purchased our home. I said she was free to wait in the entryway of our home. It has a bench and she could play with her phone.

She asked if she could join us for dinner. I said I don’t know her very well and my husband isn’t home. She said she doesn’t mind??? I said but I mind because it’s a safety issue.

She she feels safe and I shouldn’t worry. I said I don’t feel safe. She got quiet for 30 seconds and said she is an occupational therapist and a Healthcare professional so we should feel fine. I said no. She can wait in the hall or leave. I’ll bring her a bowl of food.

She was on the phone for 3 hours and yelling saying how we were horrible people for not letting her in. She poured the bowl of soup I gave her into my kids shoes in the shoe rack opposite the bench she was sitting on in the hallway. I can’t believe she thought she was entitled to come inside a strangers home.

