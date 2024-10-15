Neighbor Publicly Threatens To Destroy Her Property, So She Took Legal Action To Protect Herself

There’s nothing worse than feeling unsafe in your own home, especially when the threats are coming from a neighbor.

So, what would you do if someone living above you not only complained about your normal apartment noise, but publicly threatened to destroy your belongings?

In today’s story, a woman faces this exact situation.

Here’s what she did.

Neighbor threatens to destroy my property. My lawyer is now serving a notice. About a month ago, one of my friends came over to hang out. We were having a good time, but he looked nervous to the point that it bothered me. I had to ask what was wrong with him, and that was where my life got turned around. He showed me a Facebook post from my upstairs neighbor (we live in an apartment) that stated that she was going to break into my apartment and break the living **** out of all our electronics because we’re “too loud.” One of the major complaints I have about this apartment complex is that the walls between apartments on the same level are like steel. My neighbors can be throwing a party, and I would have no idea.

The neighbors expect silence, but that’s not possible.

However, the ceiling is paper-thin, and you can hear conversations verbatim. I’ve lived in dorm rooms that have the same type of material surrounding the room: ceiling, floor, and walls. I’m used to it. Yet, my neighbors have way too high of expectations living in an apartment complex. When we first moved in, they constantly commented on hearing our conversations and how they knew what TV shows we watched. At first, it was kind of laughable, but the comments turned into complaints.

They were in no position to move right then.

My husband told the male neighbor (his friend) that there’s nothing he can do about it except move out. This is out of the equation since we are waiting for our house to be built (new construction), and we refuse to break a lease to move to another apartment for a few months only to move into our house. Up until last month, we haven’t heard too much. The Facebook post was absolutely shocking, and I was irate. If this woman publicly threatened my property, what else would she be capable of doing?

She confronted the neighbor lady.

I confronted the situation and told her to take down the post. She said some nasty things to me, and I told her that my request was simple: you should not go to social media to deal with your issues, and you need to direct your concern to the person directly involved. Anyway, my husband’s aunt is a lawyer. She provides us help with legal situations if necessary and has been a big help for some of our other relatives. Over Christmas break, I was talking to her about the situation and explained how I didn’t feel safe. This woman has a history of drug abuse and violence that I don’t trust.

Thankfully, the state offers her specific protections.

In addition, I’m currently 7 weeks pregnant and want to protect myself and the baby. My lawyer then pointed out that because of my profession as a public official, this threat and any future aggression toward me is a class 3 felony in my state that would result in 2-5 years in prison if convicted. I was absolutely shocked that I would qualify under that law’s specific protection, and my lawyer suggested that she would write a letter detailing possible legal action if this woman decided to do anything against me.

Here’s where it’s at now.

The letter was delivered today. I heard a lot of “holy ****” from upstairs, and I’m guessing that she called her husband to complain about me. I’m sitting downstairs dealing with my life. After all, I’m battling morning sickness 4-5 times a day and will be responsible for a life soon.

You really have to be careful what you say on social media, even if it’s just in the heat of the moment.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit had to say about this.

This it too funny!

So true, most people don’t allow their posts to be public on Facebook.

Good point, or even just angry in that moment.

Here’s someone who sets her straight on the public official protection.

She went a little too far.

Chances are, if they didn’t have a lawyer in the family, she never would’ve even considered sending the letter.

