Neighborhood Bully Kept Stealing Their Lemonade, So They Mixed Up A Gross Concoction And Made Him Sick

Lemonade revenge. “When I was 7 or 8 (I cant remeber it was 20 years ago) I set up a lemonade stand a quarter for a cup in my drive way with my friend and neighbor Kaz at the time.

There was a 10 year old jerk name Tim who kept coming over taking the pitcher drinking from it and then dumping what was left in the grass called us names like **** lickers and fart monkeys or some such. He did this 3 days in a row. Well on the 4th day my mom had chicken thawing out in the sink in some water and I always remember her saying if you touch the water wash your hands or you’ll get sick.

So I got my pitcher and filled it with the chicken water. So this young creep comes over not 10 minutes after we had made the lemonade and he does his thing. Anyways a few days later he’s taken in to the hospital with severe food poisoning caused by me and he’s there for a week. That’s my revenge story.”

