Noisy Family At A Park Hinted Rudely That They Wanted Her Table, But She Decided To Stay Until They Asked Her Nicely

Most of us try to be nice when interacting with others, but some people just make it really hard to comply.

Like in this story, when a family was being loud and annoying instead of just asking for her table.

Find out what happened next!

Passive aggressive table envy. This morning I stopped off at a local park to have a coffee in the autumn sun. The place was quiet and I sat outside on one of the ten or so picnic tables. The only person outside was me. Lovely.

Things were great until…

A little later I’m 75% of the way through my coffee and two couples, with 3 kids and a couple of grandparents turn up. They stand around shouting (ok, talking very loudly right beside me) for a few minutes while one of the elders and one of the men are ordering inside.

They were being annoying about the tables.

Then one says “Oh it would be great if we could get these tables together” and from the corner of my eye I see her pointing at the one I’m sat on. This comment, however, is not addressed to me.

They keep talking amongst themselves!

She hovers about behind me making “we can’t all sit on one table, we will have to move the table, it’s really not very good for us” comments from a foot or two behind me. Not to me… Just near me. Bear in mind there are 8-9 other empty tables outside, but they are not going to sit at those. So I finish my coffee… And I do not move. Just keep reading, do a crossword clue or two, flick through the BBC news page.

She knew she had to take her time!

All the while they are hovering. Eventually their drinks and food starts coming out, and the all squeeze onto a single table with their brunch. They’re all tucking in to bacon rolls and coffee.

She walked around to test their patience!

And that’s when I get up to leave. I take me cup in for the staff, visit the loo, and walk out past them. And sure enough, they are still squashed onto the one table because once they’d started eating it was too much hassle to move. Had they asked, I’d have said no, but I’d have moved as soon as I’d finished, but they didn’t. So I enjoyed the sun for another 10 minutes instead.

Geez! This girl clearly wasn’t planning on leaving her spot!

Let’s find out what the Reddit community thinks about this one.

This user has a funny suggestion!

This person wishes the girl a good day!

This person finds the story very funny.

This person knows what the girl should do if it happens again!

That’s right! This user is only stating facts.

Some people could really use some public etiquette classes.

It’s not that hard to ask nicely.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.