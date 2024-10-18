‘Not touching nothing, and they just try to type in personal information.’ – Smart TV Owner Shows What Happened When Her Xfinity Account Was Hacked

Well, this is pretty creepy…

A woman took to TikTok and claimed that there was something nefarious going on with her smart TV and her Xfinity subscription.

She showed viewers her TV and said, “Look, not touching nothing, and they just try to type in personal information. Look, how do they know my passcode? How do they know? Now they’re just typing it in and typing in and typing it in. How do they know?”

She continued, “And I got the remote right here, not touching nothing. Xfinity allowed my information to be breached, and now I have someone in a different country hacking my box and talking to me through my remote.”

The woman added, “I locked them out of it. Every single time they try to get into my areas that they’re not supposed to be in…I fight with them when they try to type in my PIN, so it locks them out.”

In the caption, the woman wrote, “My children and I have lived in hell for months. My Xfinity cable was hacked. People have been typing awful things about me and kids for months. I have over 60 videos like this but worse.”

She added, “These people were listening into our personal lives before we even knew what was going on. Let Xfinity know about it all and they laughed in my face. The mental anguish we went through meant nothing to them. They refused to look at my emails with the video proof claiming they don’t want to be liable for seeing it smh.”

Wow…

Take a look at the video.

@immabeme215 My children and I have lived in hell for months. My Xfinity cable was hacked. People have been typing awful things about me and kids for months. I have over 60 videos like this but worse. These people were listening into our personal lives before we even knew what was going on. Let xfinity know about it all and they laughed in my face. The mental anguish we went through meant nothing to them. They refused to look at my emails with the video proof claiming they don’t want to be liable for seeing it smh. How tf do you think we feel living it. I’ll have to post a part 2 because there is so much to the hell we lived and the world needs to know about it.#fypシ #foryoupage #xfinity #helpmeplease ♬ original sound – immabeme215

The woman posted a follow-up video and showed viewers more evidence about what she’s had to deal with.

@immabeme215 Part 2 on proof my xfinity box was hacked. This situation was a living nightmare for my children and I. You can clearly see I’m talking and what I’m saying isn’t coming up on the TV but what the hackers are saying is. So it’s no way this is fake like xfinity tried to say. Sometimes I’d argue with the TV and say mean things back so I could get recordings of them talking. #xfinity #helpmeplease #foryoupage #fypシ ♬ original sound – immabeme215

Here’s what people had to say.

This is pretty scary…

