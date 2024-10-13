Optometrist Explains Why Your Eyes Feel Itchy After Applying Makeup And An Easy Fix

We’re often in a rush when we put our makeup on and never think twice about what happens when we do it.

But the video in this story might make you cringe in your next makeup application.

“We have these mites that live in our face,” explains optometrist and TikToker @eyestheticsofficial, responding to a video about itchy eyes.

“There’s a healthy amount that we need,” she continues.

“But when we’re applying makeup, they’re like ‘Mem, mem, mem'” she continues, doing an impression of mites eating at your face.

“We’re feeding them” when we put makeup on.

And that creates an itchy sensation.

But that doesn’t mean makeup is inherently bad for you. The solution is simple.

“Before you put on any skincare product and after you’ve cleansed, you’re going to go in with an HOCL spray.”

Doing so will kill the bacteria. It stands for hypochlorous acid and you can find it at the drugstore.

The optometrist appears to have recorded this video from her office as there are diagrams of eye anatomy behind her.

Anything else? “You’re going to use that spray on your brushes before you use them.”

She says to also apply HOCL at the end of the day after you’ve washed your face.

“Make sure you’re really combing through those lashes and eyebrows.”

