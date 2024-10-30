Restaurant Customers Found Glass In Their Pasta And Complained On Yelp, But Then The Manager Went After Them. – ‘How many apologies do you need? You didn’t wait that long.’

I’d think that a restaurant owner would be on the hands and knees begging for forgiveness if a customer found glass in their food, but what do I know…?

A woman named Molly posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what went down after her husband found glass in his pasta at a restaurant…and they didn’t get the response they were looking for.

Molly went out to eat with her husband at a restaurant in Chicago called

Gallucci Pizzeria Napoletana…and things didn’t go well…

She told viewers, “My husband’s like biting into the pasta, and there’s like a weird crunch coming out of his mouth. And tell me why he pulled out glass in his pasta. We are at a restaurant and he’s eating glass.”

Molly said the response from restaurant staff was less than adequate and that their server took their dishes away and brought them the bill. The pasta that had the glass in it was not included on the bill, but Molly was upset that the staff didn’t seem concerned about what happened.

She said, “I wrote a Yelp review saying that this was pretty unacceptable, saying that we waited so long and nobody really acknowledged us, and not that it was our waiter’s fault, but the situation was handled so poorly for there to be glass in our food.”

Molly added, ”And the manager of the Galluci responded back on Yelp. And this man was like, ‘How many apologies do you need? You didn’t wait that long.’ I may have exaggerated saying we waited 45 minutes total. I know we waited a half hour in total, from finding glass to leaving. That’s not a lie. But he was like, ‘You waited five minutes, 10 minutes, nothing.’ And he was dying on that hill.”

She said, “This man sucked. Do not go there.”

The caption on her video reads, “Gallucci Pizzeria really gaslighting us in the yelp review after feeding us glass.”

The Yelp review from the restaurant owner reads, “Interesting. After reviewing camera footage, my server came to you asking what you would like instead 5 minutes after discovery of glass. You declined. You were then given check within 10 minutes. Love having camera backup for these types of reviews. Sorry you found glass in your pasta. Not sure how many more apologies you expected or how many more would have made the situation better for you. Good day.”

Here’s the video.

