Rude Customer Complained About The Work He Did On His Lawn, So He Got Petty Revenge And Made Him Look Foolish

Petty revenge on a petty homeowner. So, about 20 years ago, I worked for a lawn care company. My job was to apply fertilizer and weed killer. I had to drive all over and got to meet a lot of people. This guy sticks out. I was in a very nice neighborhood. The lawns were huge and required over an hour to get the job done. No big deal, that’s what they pay me for. After putting down the fertilizer, I would go around and spot spray the weeds.

While I did this, I would put out pesticide treatment flags. I’d put one in each corner of the lawn. I figured if I showed I got the corners, they would assume I got the middle too. The owner of this house was home. I could see him watching me through the windows. No big deal. He was a smaller dude. I am not. This becomes relevant later. Anyway, he watched me do the whole treatment. I put out my four flags, got in my truck and moved on, like I always did.

When I got back to the shop, the secretary asked me about his lawn. Apparently he was upset because there were no flags in the middle. How could he be sure I did it all? He apparently screamed at the secretary about it. I was stunned. I assured her I did my job and she and my boss believed me. I even said he watched me do it. They asked why he wouldn’t say anything to me. I said he looked small. Maybe he didn’t want to confront me. I had played offensive line in college and looked the part. They laughed and said that was likely the case. But they said I should go back the next day and spot spray the weeds again, making sure to put out more flags.

The flags came in bundles of 50. I put at least one bundle in my pocket (it might have been two. It’s long enough ago where I can’t remember) and got to work. About every six steps I put down a flag. He was going to know that I hit every inch of his yard. He watched me do this. By the time I was done, his lawn was practically white. When I got back to the shop that afternoon, my boss and the secretary were smirking. They told me he called again. I shrugged and said, “Well, he knows for sure I got his whole yard now, right?” They burst out laughing and said, “That’s what we told him!” If you have a problem with me, talk to me about it. If you would rather bully a 60 year old lady over the phone, enjoy picking flags out of your yard all day.

