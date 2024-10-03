October 3, 2024 at 3:49 am

Server Reveals What Customers Really Get When They Order Ginger Ale At Her Restaurant

by Matthew Gilligan

You mean I’ve been drinking some weird concoction every time I order ginger ale?

What?!?!

Well, according to a TikTokker named Sophia, it’s all true…

She posted a video and showed viewers what’s really going on behind the scenes at her restaurant.

Sophia filled a glass with ice about three-fourths of the way with Starry soda to start.

And then Sophia added Pepsi to the mix to get the color right.

How long has this been going on for?!?!

Check out the video.

@20inthe20s

#serverlife

♬ original sound – giikee

Let’s see how TikTokkers reacted.

This viewer chimed in.

Another person was surprised…

And this TikTok user thinks this is a bad idea.

I didn’t see that coming…

