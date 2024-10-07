She Asked Her Parents And Brother To Come To An Important Event And They Said No, So She Didn’t Tell Them It Was Actually Her Wedding

Big events can be hard because the expectation is that your immediate family will be there, even if you don’t have a good relationship with them.

AITA for not telling my parents that the event they were missing was my wedding? I didn’t want to invite my mom to my low-key wedding because she is so unkind to me, but my husband insisted. So I gave her a formal invitation to an event and didn’t say it was my wedding. I told her it was important to me that they be there and that I couldn’t change the date.

She told me that they couldn’t attend because my brother was playing the last game of the season that very same day and wanted them to be there. My family, Lucas’ family and our friends were all there, and we had a blast. My relatives asked me multiple times why my parents weren’t there with us. I was honest and simply said they had my brother’s game to attend, and couldn’t come.

When we got back from our honeymoon, we had lots of furious messages from my mom and brother. My aunt had posted the photos of the wedding on Facebook and captioned it with a very obvious dig at my parents (especially my mom) for missing the wedding. The post apparently went viral in my parents’ community, and they’ve been publicly shamed for their mistreatment of me. I think my mom is just claiming to be upset to save face, but I don’t know. AITA?

