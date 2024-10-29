She Made It Clear Her Cousin’s Girlfriend’s Son Wasn’t Invited To Her Small Wedding, So When They Started To Make A Scene She Asked Them To Leave

Some people feel so entitled to our lives that it gets tricky to deal with them.

When it comes to weddings, most of us cede the fact that the bride and groom are the only ones who get to decide who is invited.

This woman’s cousin didn’t get the memo, though, and when she showed up anyway and got disruptive, she had to kick her out.

Find out how things got so messy!

AITA for not inviting my cousin’s stepson to my wedding? I ( F30) got married last month. It was a small wedding and mostly family and really close friends. My family is quite big and so is my fiancé’s, and because the cost per person is very high we had to cut some people, because we couldn’t afford to pay for everyone.

She was already upset about not being able to afford things…

I was really sad for not inviting some people that were like family ( my mom’s neighbours and their children who grew up with me) But they were 14 people and I had to compromise as we established that 70 was our limit). About one week before the wedding my cousin (M32) ( who I only see once a year at Christmas and was invited because I’m very close with his mother) sent me a whatsapp message. I thought maybe he wouldn’t be able to make it but I was wrong.

She was taken aback!

His message said : ” Hey! You’re counting with T, my girlfriend’s son for the wedding right?” ( He is dating this women who is 10 years older than him and has a 20year old son who I only saw once). I told him that no, that we weren’t counting on him ( the invitation only said his and his girlfriend’s name) as he never went to any of the family gatherings and I don’t really know him. He read my message and didn’t reply, so I moved on.

He arrived uninvited!

Fast forward to the wedding day, my cousin arrives with his girlfriend and they don’t speak to anyone. He didn’t even congratulate us, but again I chose to ignore it. When we get to the reception they are still alone at a corner and when my family approaches them. They start complaining about how I excluded her son from the family and they were behaving exactly like I have treated them. My aunts start saying that they are in the wrong and that they knew we had to exclude some important people from the wedding and that her son in not a dependent child, he is an adult.

They created a scene at her wedding.

Things quickly escalate and they start yelling, I immediately go there and ask what’s wrong. They start calling me entitled and that I was being an AH to his girlfriend and that I should feel really terrible for excluding someone from my wedding. After being extremely rude they left the wedding ( we were still at the reception) and started saying really loud ” you’re gonna pay for our seats and we are leaving and we’re not gifting you”.

Things got really WEIRD!

Everyone was shocked but at the end it seemed like my aunts and cousins were against me and saying that it was just another person and that it kinda feels like I am saying that her son is not part of the family. ( but again he is not my family and I have only seen him once years ago). Was I really in the wrong? Should I have invited him?

Yikes! That is so weird! These cousins ruined this poor girl’s wedding!

Let’s find out what the Reddit community has to say about this one.

That’s right! This user knows who the wrong ones are here.

This user knows the cousin’s son has no job being at the wedding.

This user knows that the cousins aren’t good people!

This person has a factual explanation to the situation.

This user is straightforward with relationships!

Everyone’s on point!

Why couldn’t the stepson just accept that he wasn’t welcomed to the wedding?!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.