She Met With Her Estranged Grandparents, And After Hearing Their Side Of The Story, She Thinks Her Dad Was Wrong To Keep Them Apart

When parents and grandparents argue, the grandchildren’s relationship with either of them shouldn’t be affected.

However, this young lady noticed that her grandparents stopped seeing her when she was 11 or 12.

She later on found out that it was her parents who blew them off.

Her grandparents are now trying to make it up to her, but when she told her parents about this, they lost it.

AITA for accepting money from my grandparents and telling my parents off because my parents tried to force them to see my stepsister as their grandkid I turned 18 this year. I was 11 or 12 when I stopped seeing my grandparents. And looking back on it, they stopped coming around when my dad got remarried.

I had a very good relationship with them before my dad got remarried. I thought they just didn’t care anymore, until they contacted me after my birthday. They asked me to meet up with them and talk. I was hesitant but I wanted answers.

They informed me that they were cut off by my parents and couldn’t contact me. That around the time they were getting married, a huge fight happened. It boiled down to my parents wanting them to accept my stepsister (16 right now) as their grandkid. My grandparents told them no, and a huge fight occurred. They banned them from contacting me.

They informed me that they have been saving up money for me, and want to get to know me again. I have been meeting them since. I am in college, and I plan on using the money instead of taking on any more debt. I also have been going to a community college, and will transfer to a better school.

I informed my parents that I am looking to transfer, and they brought up I will go into debt. I informed them of the money I got from my grandparents. This caused a huge fight, and they are annoyed that I would take money from them.

I am angry that they ruined my relationship with them, especially since my sister doesn’t even see us as family. She doesn’t call my dad “dad,” but would ruin my relationship with my nana and papa. They think I am being a brat.

