She Refused A Man Entry Into Her Apartment Building Without A Key, But He Found Her Safety Concerns Insulting

There is a reason apartment buildings are usually locked automatically. It’s to help keep residents secure.

But not everyone takes this safety measure seriously and this can create conflict like it did in this story.

Check out what happened.

AITA for not letting in my neighbour’s guest? I’m unlocking the front door to get into my building and a guy shouts at me from his taxi, “Can you leave the door open for me? I’m staying with my aunt.”

But she wasn’t comfortable with that.

“Sorry, for security, I’m happy for her to let you in,” I reply. “But I’m not going to.” Once I’m in I hear him ringing the doorbell and the woman who lives on the top floor comes down to let him in. Someone lets him in and I apologize again.

And he is not okay with how she dealt with it.

He replies “You didn’t need to be rude about it,” which leaves me a little insulted about the whole situation. I get the guy was probably a bit stressed, but I’d rather be overly cautious with letting people into the front door and it’s not like I swore at him or anything. AITA?

Think about people who might have abusive ex-partners.

SO suspicious. Unless his aunt was disabled or didn’t want to greet him.

I don’t know why people are so casual about it. Mind you, this is an accessibility issue if there is no electronic opener.

Definitely. You don’t want to be that person.

Oh, dear. My house was robbed when I was a kid and my mom lost valuables. It made her feel so violated.

No wonder his aunt didn’t come let him in.

You can’t be too careful.

