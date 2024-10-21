She Wants To Quit Her Job After Their Second Baby Is Born, But Her Husband Thinks She Should Be Doing More

Back in the day, most women stayed home with the kids while their husbands went to work.

AITA for telling my wife she can’t quit her job? My wife and I have been married for five years, we have a 2yo, and another child on the way. My wife just recently hit me with the idea that she wants to quit her job after the baby comes. I told her I don’t think that’s possible. Admittedly, I kind of just rejected the idea immediately, which made her mad, but that’s because I’m already feeling a bit overwhelmed.

For context, when we got married, my wife insisted that we buy a big house with a lot of property. She also insisted that we get two dogs and three horses against my judgement. The house was expensive and the understanding was that my wife was going to work full time. Since the birth of our first, she dropped down to part time (3 days per week) and has thrust basically everything else on me.

I do all the lawn care for our huge property. It takes me 7+ hours per week, care for the three horses she wanted, take care of the dogs, do the laundry, clean the house, do the dishes, take out the garbage, cook 75% of the meals, do all the house-related projects. We live in an old farmhouse because that’s what my wife wanted and the projects never end – I spend every weekend fixing something – split the firewood, fix the barn, maintain the cars, and read to our child every night so my wife can have some alone time.

To pay for my wife to drop down to part-time, I took on a second job and some weeks work 14-hour days. Honestly, I’m tired, but my wife’s suggestion was that I could just pick up a couple more hours of overtime at my first job (it does pay really well because my boss likes me) so she could just quit her job. Now she says I don’t care about our family because I told her she can’t quit. AITA and need to just man up and make this happen?

