She Warned Her Boyfriend She Didn’t Feel Like Helping In The Kitchen, But Then He Made A Mess She Tried To Prevent. Now He’s Saying She Should Clean It Up, But Turned Him Down Flat

Men who cook are often looked at as thoughtful and supportive partners, but if they expect someone else to clean up their mess, does that still apply?

This woman shares how his boyfriend cooked for her, but didn’t follow her advice regarding using baking sheets.

He wanted her to clean up the resulting mess, and when she refused, things heated up.

Read the full story below.

AITA for not cleaning up after my bf messed up? My boyfriend of 2 years decided he wanted to cook tonight. As I had just been to the dentist and had a procedure done, I told him that if he chose to cook it, he needed to know that I had no interest in participating. And if that wasn’t ok, we could take a meal from the freezer.

This woman’s boyfriend made mac ‘n cheese.

He really wanted to and made mac ‘n cheese. This needed to go in the oven, and he wanted to use a pan that is very difficult to clean. So, I told him to use a baking sheet of some sort to make sure it didn’t stick too much. He chose not to.

As she expected, the stuff he used was all burnt.

After he was finished, the form was burnt and lots of pieces stuck to it. He put it to soak, and asked me before bed if I could clean it for him the morning after. I told him no.

Ther argued about who would clean the mess.

He then proceed to say, “Oh, then I guess I’ll be doing it at 8am in the morning before work.” I asked what he meant, and he said that he found it ridiculous that I wouldn’t do it as I go to work later than him. I explained that I had previously tried to warn him about this issue, and that I was trying to prevent it for him. And that I didn’t find it fair that he was trying to make me feel bad for not fixing it for him, now that it could’ve been avoided.

And she didn’t feel bad about it.

He thinks I should feel bad, but I really don’t. I’m I the jerk?

If you plan to cook for your partner, do it all the way.

Otherwise it’ll just go the other way.

