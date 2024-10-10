She Was Mortified At How Her Aunt Acted When She Didn’t Like What Was On The Restaurant TV, But The Chef Got Revenge

When you go out to dinner, you have to expect that there will be other patrons at the restaurant enjoying their time, especially at a bar.

What would you do if you were having dinner with your aunt and she demanded that the restaurant change the channels on one of the TVs, upsetting both staff and patrons?

Well, that is what happened to the niece in this story, and while she was embarrassed, the chef in the kitchen got their revenge.

Check it out.

Petty revenge with a side of salt I love my family. Every member of my family is incredibly intelligent, and has capacity for great kindness.

There’s always one.

With that said, I do have one family member (my aunt) who is… well, a full blown karen (haircut and all). I was staying with my grandma for a weekend and we decided to go visit my Aunt, Uncle, and my cousin. Uncle was out at work, so Aunt, grandma, my younger cousin and I decide to go out for lunch. We decide on AppleBee’s. When we arrive we are seated at a table near the very crowded bar.

Come on Aunt, let people enjoy themselves.

We’ve recently been handed our menus when my Aunt notices what’s on the TV’s attracting the large crowd- a wrestling match Aunt: Waiter! Could I grab you for a second, please? Waiter: Sure! Are you ready to order? Aunt: In a minute. Could you change the channel on the TV? Waiter: Uhh. we have quite a few patrons watching that, if you want we could try to reseat you? Aunt: No, we’ve already gotten our drinks and taken off our coats. Now, please, my daughter is 10 and she doesn’t need to be seeing that. Waiter: … (The waiter changes the channel to golf, and immediately every patron around that particular TV is glaring at us from the bar) At this time my Grandma and I were firmly horrified, as my Aunt had managed to not only upset the restaurant staff but a bunch of patrons. Shortly after we order our food, which is delivered in a longer but not unreasonable amount of time. Grandma, cousin, and I dig in- enjoying our normal diner-fare.

Nice, the chef ‘took care’ of this problem.

Aunt then takes a bite of her foot. Aunt: UGH. (she spits out her food) Aunt: WHAT THE HECK? Aunt: Grandma, taste this! Sure enough- Aunt’s food is about 90% salt and tastes like a big ol’ mouthful of chewy ocean water. Me: Wow, aunt! I can’t believe that happened! (understanding immediately why our food tastes completely normal) Aunt: Does YOUR food taste like that? Me: Nope, definitely not quite THAT salty. Must’ve been a mistake from the kitchen. Aunt wastes no time in flagging down a waiter and complaining at length about the salt. She ends up returning it to the kitchen while angrily glaring at us eating our food.

This chef is not going to let it go.

Her food returns, she goes to take another bite, it’s just as salty. Her rage enflamed even more, she flags down a waiter- Aunt: Hey, what the heck, this is still salty. Waiter: If the dish is not to your taste, then I guess you don’t like that dish. At this point Aunt is absolutely fuming and demands that we all leave. Grandma/cousin/and I all quickly wolf down the little remaining on our plates as Aunt tells grandma not to pay for (aunt’s) meal shortly before storming out the restaurant. Grandma pays the bill and tips heavily.

Not sure the aunt deserved all that, but it is funny how some people are shocked when their actions have consequences.

Let’s take a look at what the people in the comments have to say.

This comment thinks the Applebees should have told her no to changing the channel.

Here is another comment from someone who has a Karen in the family.

I agree with this comment, too much risk.

This person loved the story.

This person has a clever name for Karens.

NEVER be rude to someone at a restaurant, they are handling your food!

Also, it’s just not nice.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.