October 21, 2024 at 4:21 pm

Shein Customer Worries About The Company After The Government Of South Korea Issued A Warning About Them

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@iamtheseanchristo

Shein has a pretty bad, reputation, huh?

I’ve never bought anything from the company, but I see a whole lot of stories online from folks complaining about the quality of the products they’ve purchased from it.

And here’s another warning for you to chew on…

It comes to us from a man named Sean and he took to TikTok to air his concerns.

Source: TikTok

Sean said that the South Korean government issued a report that said Shein items contain up to 428 times the legal limit of phthalates.

Phthalates are chemicals that are used to make plastics more durable.

Source: TikTok

Sean added, “We’ve got to start taking this stuff far more seriously. We just allow anything in our bodies or on our bodies and we pay no attention to what’s actually in it. We gotta start doing that.”

Source: TikTok

Here’s the video.

@iamtheseanchristo

Korean Government warns Shein Products deadly ☠️ If you’re new to following me and dont have my free ebook “How to Lose 30 pounds in 30 days” grab it at http://www.lose30poundseasy.com #weightlosstransformation #weightlossprogress #carnivore #carnivorediet #keto #ketodiet #lowcarb #healthyrecipes #healthyliving #lowcarbrecipes #lowcarbdiet #guthealth #entrepreneurship

♬ original sound – Sean Christopher

And this is what TikTokkers had to say.

This person weighed in.

Source: TikTok

Another individual asked a question…

Source: TikTok

And this person spoke up.

Source: TikTok

More bad news about Shein!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter