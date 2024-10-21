Shein Customer Worries About The Company After The Government Of South Korea Issued A Warning About Them
by Matthew Gilligan
Shein has a pretty bad, reputation, huh?
I’ve never bought anything from the company, but I see a whole lot of stories online from folks complaining about the quality of the products they’ve purchased from it.
And here’s another warning for you to chew on…
It comes to us from a man named Sean and he took to TikTok to air his concerns.
Sean said that the South Korean government issued a report that said Shein items contain up to 428 times the legal limit of phthalates.
Phthalates are chemicals that are used to make plastics more durable.
Sean added, “We’ve got to start taking this stuff far more seriously. We just allow anything in our bodies or on our bodies and we pay no attention to what’s actually in it. We gotta start doing that.”
Here’s the video.
@iamtheseanchristo
Korean Government warns Shein Products deadly ☠️ If you’re new to following me and dont have my free ebook “How to Lose 30 pounds in 30 days” grab it at http://www.lose30poundseasy.com #weightlosstransformation #weightlossprogress #carnivore #carnivorediet #keto #ketodiet #lowcarb #healthyrecipes #healthyliving #lowcarbrecipes #lowcarbdiet #guthealth #entrepreneurship
And this is what TikTokkers had to say.
This person weighed in.
Another individual asked a question…
And this person spoke up.
More bad news about Shein!
Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.