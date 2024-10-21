Shein Customer Worries About The Company After The Government Of South Korea Issued A Warning About Them

Shein has a pretty bad, reputation, huh?

I’ve never bought anything from the company, but I see a whole lot of stories online from folks complaining about the quality of the products they’ve purchased from it.

And here’s another warning for you to chew on…

It comes to us from a man named Sean and he took to TikTok to air his concerns.

Sean said that the South Korean government issued a report that said Shein items contain up to 428 times the legal limit of phthalates.

Phthalates are chemicals that are used to make plastics more durable.

Sean added, “We’ve got to start taking this stuff far more seriously. We just allow anything in our bodies or on our bodies and we pay no attention to what’s actually in it. We gotta start doing that.”

