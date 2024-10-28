She’s Throwing Her Husband A Fun 30th Birthday Party, But His Cousin Is Trying To Turn It Into An Engagement Party

Celebrating a milestone birthday is a big deal. Getting engaged is also a big deal. So celebrating both usually wouldn’t happen at the same time.

In today’s story, a wife wants to throw her husband a surprise party.

The husband’s cousin wants it to also be an engagement party, but the wife is not okay with that.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITA for uninviting my husband’s cousin from his 30th birthday party? My husband turns 30 next month. He’s a lowkey celebration guy and usually just wants a birthday dinner with his family/friends. A few months ago, I approached his closest friends about throwing him a surprise birthday party at Topgolf. They all agreed and we’ve already booked and paid for it. Our plan was to have the usual family birthday dinner and then surprise him with his favorite place, Topgolf, with his friends afterwards. We sent out the virtual invitations yesterday.

The husband’s cousin wants to turn the birthday party into an engagement party.

This morning, I get a DM on Facebook from my husband’s cousin, saying he has a “big idea” about the party. He then went on about how he was planning on proposing at a location near the Topgolf the party is booked at. He suggested the party be a birthday party/engagement party. He even had the nerve to ask me to add a few people to the guest list and that he’d pay for them.

The cousin is still planning to propose.

Of course I said no and told him that it was rude and selfish of him to even suggest it. He wasn’t happy with my answer and hung up. He then texted me saying he’s still planning to propose that night and will just come to the party after.

OP uninvited the cousin.

I’m not stupid and know he’s going to try to make this about them as they’ve done so before at a family member’s graduation, so I uninvited him. He’s since roped in his mother (MIL’s sister), his own sister, and my husband’s grandmother all calling me selfish and jealous for not wanting to celebrate both milestones and uninviting them. My IL’s are on my side. Am I really being selfish?

It seems like the cousin is the selfish one. He could literally pick any other day to propose instead of trying to upstage a birthday party.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

