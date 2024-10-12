Since Her Stepmom Moved In She Has Demanded All Photos Of Life Before Her Be Removed, So Her Boyfriend’s Kid Stood Up To Her

It’s natural to want a clean slate in a new marriage, but the stepmom in this story took that to the extreme.

Check out what she did and how her stepdaughter put her foot down.

AITA for telling my stepmom she’s pathetic and doesn’t get to boss my mom around?

My parents divorced when I was 5 and my sister was 3. For a while during and post-divorce my dad was trying really hard to win my mom back, using my sister’s and I’s sadness about it.

The situation was tense from the start.

It was hard for us to go from our family being together to being in two separate homes and families.

Mom did her best to shield us and even though she must have hated my dad for all the stunts he pulled, she kept some photos of him and our family from before up in the house. My sister and I felt reassured seeing them and I think it helped my mom, too. We also have a few photos of my stepdad’s now terminally ill ex-wife at home and some from when he was married to her and my step-siblings were young. Our back to school photos are on the same wall.

Dad eventually gave up on them getting back together, but insisted that we only have things from him at his house and not mom.

When my stepmom found out that mom still had photos up of before, she told my mom she was not allowed photos of “her man” in Mom’s house.

Then things came to a head.

She went nuts on my mom and told her she had to do what she says. My mom told her to mind her business and if she stays out of her home she doesn’t have to see or worry about them. Later, my stepmom ranted about it to me, saying how dare your mom not do what I tell her and take the photos of my husband down.

So I told her she’s pathetic for being so bothered that mom was a good enough mom to accept photos of dad for our sake and that she doesn’t get to boss my mom around. My stepmom told me I did not get to speak to her that way and she and my dad said I was beyond disrespectful. AITA?

Here is what people are saying.

It’s so weird. What is her problem?

Great advice. This kind of thing leaves deep emotional scars.

How toxic and sad…

I’m curious about why this bothers her.

I can’t stand it either. It’s narcissism.

Move out and get away!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.