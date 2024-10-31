‘So this car was $79,000 brand new.’ – A Customer Traded In Their 2025 Lincoln Aviator After Owning It For Only A Week Because The Tech Was Too Advanced

That was quick!

A car salesman named Russ posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about how a customer traded in a 2025 Lincoln Aviator after having it for only a week.

Russ explained, “So this car was $79,000 brand new. It has the massage seats, it has the nice backseat with the center consoles. It’s the right color interior and it only has 447 miles on it.”

He said the customer brought the Aviator back to the dealership after only one week because the technology was “really, really tough for them to use.”

Russ said the customer told him, “We don’t need this tech. We just want a car we can get in and you know hook up our phone and put the climate controls on.”

The customer actually wanted a 2024 Aviator instead of a 2025 because they had previously owned that model.

Russ said, “Now I have a 2025 Lincoln Aviator with 447 miles that I need to sell. So we’re gonna sell this car for 10 grand off MSRP. Sixty-nine-nine through the end of the month only. Or we’ll just put it in our loaner fleet cause that’s probably where we’re gonna put this thing anyways.”

He added, “But if you guys want a crazy deal on a 2025 Aviator, it’s right here. Fully loaded.”

