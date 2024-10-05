Someone Blocked His Car In And Forced Him To Slither Out The Other Side, So He Threw His Garbage And Hot Soup On The Offending Car

Some people are super selfish and ridiculous.

They either don’t consider the impact of their actions or they don’t care.

It’s hard to say which category this character falls into, but check out why revenge is a dish best served hot.

I souped their car One day while living in the Midwest we had a bad snow storm and it was crazy cold. When going to leave for work early in the morning I found that someone had parked too close to me in my apartment complex’s parking lot.

The solution was really tricky.

It was so close that I had to climb through the passenger side door to enter my car. In all my snow gear, getting snow everywhere. I was PEEVED.

But then lunchtime came early.

So I took all the trash I could find in my car (minus receipts that could identify me) and threw it all over their car. Then I opened my can of soup that I was taking for lunch and dumped it on their windshield. It looked like vomit and since it was probably like 5°F out it would have frozen to their windshield pretty quickly.

Here is what folks are saying.

Let me guess: you had a bunch of packets from fast food.

How does one source revenge carcasses?

You’re pretty proud of yourself, aren’t you, minestrone man?

Maybe he thinks it’s a just cause.

I didn’t even think of that! Hmm…

I doubt this was the end of the feud.

Dubious decision-making at best.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.