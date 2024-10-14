‘Spectacular. Give me 14 of them right now.’ – Man Becomes A Meme For Praising His Wife’s Yummy Sweet Potato Pancakes

Being wholesome and enjoying food don’t sound like qualities that would make someone famous in our cutthroat, catty world.

But that’s exactly what happened after this man tried his wife’s sweet potato pancakes.

“Spectacular, give me 14 of them right now,” he says while chowing down on camera.

This audio has become a meme and has been used in nearly 27,000 other TikTok videos.

But the rest of the video isn’t sampled in @bigalandvicky’s viral TikTok. Here’s how it went.

“Really?” Al’s wife Vicky replies, holding the plate off camera.

“I don’t care,” Al says. “Don’t tell me.”

“No I’m gonna tell you. Two ingredients: sweet potato and eggs.”



People are sampling the first part of the audio in many different ways.

Some of the TikToks feature kids eating food. Some include people trying a new product.

Popular Italian rock band Måneskin even jumped on board. In their TikTok, frontman Dem lip sycs to it, referring to the last time they went viral on the platform.

It’s not clear why this audio became such a hit. Perhaps because it’s a much needed break from the toxic energy and devastating news that fills most of our feeds these days.

People love to see partners supporting each other, especially in such a wholesome and adorable way.

Watch the full clip.

The audio has been used in countless other videos.

Some feature someone eating it as they lip sync to it, like @ashleyandsiah’s cute, funny kid at a restaurant.

@korayahayes made one after drinking kombucha.

@moniquei8 has a kid with a taste for plain food who did one.

The audio has even become a promotional tool for food, like @ellegibsonn.

@ellegibsonn i will eat 5 in one sitting iykyk ♬ FOLLOWMEPLZCHLOMONEYSPRIVATESTORY – mommy

People are lip syncing while doing things other than eating or drinking, too.

The rock band Måneskin made one about making viral videos.

@izzysantulli did it while trying a new blush.

@izzysantulli i could make a million videos with this audio LOL ♬ FOLLOWMEPLZCHLOMONEYSPRIVATESTORY – mommy

@azizamakame made a funny one about sniffing her cat.

Pharmacist @MillennialRX made one about amoxicillin.

Not every video featured lip syncing.

@_veesolovely’s kid toddler was licking her salt lamp and her mom put the audio over it.

And this video of @elenaduquebeauty demonstrating touchless sunscreen.

Here is what people are saying.

Naturally folks wanted the recipe. Go cinnamon!

A few people mentioned a video of a girl’s hater mom. She needs parents like this. We all do.

No it did not. He made me hungry. Haha.

They totally sound like Matilda’s parents!

Haha! That’s fair.

I hope Al cooks for Vicky, too!

