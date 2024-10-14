October 14, 2024 at 6:21 am

‘Spectacular. Give me 14 of them right now.’ – Man Becomes A Meme For Praising His Wife’s Yummy Sweet Potato Pancakes

by Ashley Ashbee

Source: TikTok/@bigalandvicky

Being wholesome and enjoying food don’t sound like qualities that would make someone famous in our cutthroat, catty world.

But that’s exactly what happened after this man tried his wife’s sweet potato pancakes.

“Spectacular, give me 14 of them right now,” he says while chowing down on camera.

Source: TikTok/@bigalandvicky

This audio has become a meme and has been used in nearly 27,000 other TikTok videos.

But the rest of the video isn’t sampled in @bigalandvicky’s viral TikTok. Here’s how it went.

“Really?” Al’s wife Vicky replies, holding the plate off camera.

“I don’t care,” Al says. “Don’t tell me.”

“No I’m gonna tell you. Two ingredients: sweet potato and eggs.”

Source: TikTok/@bigalandvicky
People are sampling the first part of the audio in many different ways.

Some of the TikToks feature kids eating food. Some include people trying a new product.

Popular Italian rock band Måneskin even jumped on board. In their TikTok, frontman Dem lip sycs to it, referring to the last time they went viral on the platform.

Source: TikTok/@bigalandvicky

It’s not clear why this audio became such a hit. Perhaps because it’s a much needed break from the toxic energy and devastating news that fills most of our feeds these days.

People love to see partners supporting each other, especially in such a wholesome and adorable way.

Watch the full clip.

@bigalandvicky

Sweet potato amd egg pancakes that simple #foodie #food #hubby #taste #tester #mealprep #meal #protein #madewithlove

♬ original sound – Bigalandvicky

The audio has been used in countless other videos.

Some feature someone eating it as they lip sync to it, like @ashleyandsiah’s cute, funny kid at a restaurant.

@ashleyandsiah

😂😂😂 #texasroadhouse #foodie #kidsoftiktok #momlife #fyp #viral

♬ FOLLOWMEPLZCHLOMONEYSPRIVATESTORY – mommy

@korayahayes made one after drinking kombucha.

@korayahayes

i literally have one everyday #kombucha #kombuchalover

♬ FOLLOWMEPLZCHLOMONEYSPRIVATESTORY – mommy

@moniquei8 has a kid with a taste for plain food who did one.

@moniquei8

…or plain pasta 🤦🏾‍♀️

♬ FOLLOWMEPLZCHLOMONEYSPRIVATESTORY – mommy

The audio has even become a promotional tool for food, like @ellegibsonn.

@ellegibsonn

i will eat 5 in one sitting iykyk

♬ FOLLOWMEPLZCHLOMONEYSPRIVATESTORY – mommy

People are lip syncing while doing things other than eating or drinking, too.

The rock band Måneskin made one about making viral videos.

@therealmaneskin

Let’s hit 14 viral TikToks more

♬ FOLLOWMEPLZCHLOMONEYSPRIVATESTORY – mommy

@izzysantulli did it while trying a new blush.

@izzysantulli

i could make a million videos with this audio LOL

♬ FOLLOWMEPLZCHLOMONEYSPRIVATESTORY – mommy

 

@azizamakame made a funny one about sniffing her cat.

@azizamakame

Like FRESH LAUNDRY 🧺 #cattok #russianblue

♬ FOLLOWMEPLZCHLOMONEYSPRIVATESTORY – mommy

Pharmacist @MillennialRX made one about amoxicillin.

@millennialrx

The 90s Amoxicillin was my drink of choice #amoxicillin #antbiotic #pharmacy #pharmacist #pharmacytechnician #medicine #millennialrx

♬ FOLLOWMEPLZCHLOMONEYSPRIVATESTORY – mommy

Not every video featured lip syncing.

@_veesolovely’s kid toddler was licking her salt lamp and her mom put the audio over it.

@_veesolovely

But she had other plans 😂 #fyp #babiesoftiktok #momsoftiktok #saltlamp #funny #kids

♬ FOLLOWMEPLZCHLOMONEYSPRIVATESTORY – mommy

And this video of @elenaduquebeauty demonstrating touchless sunscreen.

@elenaduquebeauty

We have entered the future. #sunscreenmachine #sunscreen #spf #funny #evermoreresortorlando #evermoreresort @Evermore #snappyscreen #esthetician #skintok #rossgeller

♬ FOLLOWMEPLZCHLOMONEYSPRIVATESTORY – mommy

Here is what people are saying.

Naturally folks wanted the recipe. Go cinnamon!

Source: TikTok/@bigalandvicky

A few people mentioned a video of a girl’s hater mom. She needs parents like this. We all do.

Source: TikTok/@bigalandvicky

No it did not. He made me hungry. Haha.

Source: TikTok/@bigalandvicky

They totally sound like Matilda’s parents!

Source: TikTok/@bigalandvicky

Haha! That’s fair.

Source: TikTok/@bigalandvicky

I hope Al cooks for Vicky, too!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter