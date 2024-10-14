‘Spectacular. Give me 14 of them right now.’ – Man Becomes A Meme For Praising His Wife’s Yummy Sweet Potato Pancakes
by Ashley Ashbee
Being wholesome and enjoying food don’t sound like qualities that would make someone famous in our cutthroat, catty world.
But that’s exactly what happened after this man tried his wife’s sweet potato pancakes.
“Spectacular, give me 14 of them right now,” he says while chowing down on camera.
This audio has become a meme and has been used in nearly 27,000 other TikTok videos.
But the rest of the video isn’t sampled in @bigalandvicky’s viral TikTok. Here’s how it went.
“Really?” Al’s wife Vicky replies, holding the plate off camera.
“I don’t care,” Al says. “Don’t tell me.”
“No I’m gonna tell you. Two ingredients: sweet potato and eggs.”
People are sampling the first part of the audio in many different ways.
Some of the TikToks feature kids eating food. Some include people trying a new product.
Popular Italian rock band Måneskin even jumped on board. In their TikTok, frontman Dem lip sycs to it, referring to the last time they went viral on the platform.
It’s not clear why this audio became such a hit. Perhaps because it’s a much needed break from the toxic energy and devastating news that fills most of our feeds these days.
People love to see partners supporting each other, especially in such a wholesome and adorable way.
Watch the full clip.
@bigalandvicky
Sweet potato amd egg pancakes that simple #foodie #food #hubby #taste #tester #mealprep #meal #protein #madewithlove
The audio has been used in countless other videos.
Some feature someone eating it as they lip sync to it, like @ashleyandsiah’s cute, funny kid at a restaurant.
@ashleyandsiah
😂😂😂 #texasroadhouse #foodie #kidsoftiktok #momlife #fyp #viral
@korayahayes made one after drinking kombucha.
@korayahayes
i literally have one everyday #kombucha #kombuchalover
@moniquei8 has a kid with a taste for plain food who did one.
@moniquei8
…or plain pasta 🤦🏾♀️
The audio has even become a promotional tool for food, like @ellegibsonn.
@ellegibsonn
i will eat 5 in one sitting iykyk
People are lip syncing while doing things other than eating or drinking, too.
The rock band Måneskin made one about making viral videos.
@therealmaneskin
Let’s hit 14 viral TikToks more
@izzysantulli did it while trying a new blush.
@izzysantulli
i could make a million videos with this audio LOL
@azizamakame made a funny one about sniffing her cat.
@azizamakame
Like FRESH LAUNDRY 🧺 #cattok #russianblue
Pharmacist @MillennialRX made one about amoxicillin.
@millennialrx
The 90s Amoxicillin was my drink of choice #amoxicillin #antbiotic #pharmacy #pharmacist #pharmacytechnician #medicine #millennialrx
Not every video featured lip syncing.
@_veesolovely’s kid toddler was licking her salt lamp and her mom put the audio over it.
@_veesolovely
But she had other plans 😂 #fyp #babiesoftiktok #momsoftiktok #saltlamp #funny #kids
And this video of @elenaduquebeauty demonstrating touchless sunscreen.
@elenaduquebeauty
We have entered the future. #sunscreenmachine #sunscreen #spf #funny #evermoreresortorlando #evermoreresort @Evermore #snappyscreen #esthetician #skintok #rossgeller
Here is what people are saying.
Naturally folks wanted the recipe. Go cinnamon!
A few people mentioned a video of a girl’s hater mom. She needs parents like this. We all do.
No it did not. He made me hungry. Haha.
They totally sound like Matilda’s parents!
Haha! That’s fair.
I hope Al cooks for Vicky, too!
