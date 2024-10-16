Speeding Cars Were Creating Close Calls With Pedestrians In Crosswalks, So This Walker Used His Hot Coffee To Teach Them A Lesson

Just because pedestrians have the right of way doesn’t mean they are always safe in crosswalks.

Unfortunately.

This pedestrian shares what happened when he had to cross a dangerous intersection – and how he turned a cup of coffee into a teaching moment.

Donating coffee to drivers that are speeding so fast they can’t slow down for crosswalks. I take the train to work. My office is not far at all from the train station, but the 2 intersections I do need to cross are full of the most poorly behaved drivers I have ever encountered. They will blow through red lights like they’re being hunted down. Absolutely no regard for the pedestrians in the crosswalks – of which there are many, being that the train station is directly across from a large bus terminal.

I don’t know if several of these streets being one-way is adding to the poor behavior, but whatever it is, I have nearly been hit by cars going at full-speed several times. And countless more from people turning right and not paying attention to the pedestrians beginning to cross, even though the signals around here give pedestrians a head start before the lights turn green. Today, I grabbed a coffee and some food from the little shop on the corner. Unfortunately, the coffee today was burnt and tasted awful. Being that I can just make more coffee at my office down the street (just wanted a little treat today), I figured, if someone almost mows me down today, my new treat will be the donation of this awful coffee to their car.

Seems they need the caffeine since wherever they’d be going is clearly life and death, seeing as they feel fit to risk my life by blowing past me the way they do. Well, guess what happened? I hope the super-hot coffee melted the adhesive on those Captain America stickers on the side of their car. Steve Rogers would be ashamed of you!

The scary part is that these drivers could kill someone!

It’s like they’re only thinking about themselves.

