Starbucks Customer Said That She Was Reported As A “Bathroom Superuser” And Her Account Was Suspended. – ‘I didn’t even know this was a thing.’

A woman named Brittany posted a video on TikTok and talked about an unusual designation she claims she received at a Starbucks store.

Brittany showed viewers a supposed screenshot from her Starbucks app that reads, “You have been reported as a Bathroom Superuser. This occurs after five (5) reported bathroom infractions. Please be advised that toilets should be used for no more than 90 aggregate minutes per visit.”

She said, “I almost pooped my pants. I literally had to poop like four or five different times.”

Brittany added, “I didn’t even know this was a thing. I literally was about to poop my pants, and I needed to go to the bathroom. Has this happened to anybody else? Because this is absolutely insane.”

In an email, a Starbucks representative wrote, “This individual is making false claims and using a doctored image. Starbucks does not have a ‘Bathroom Superuser’ policy, nor do we monitor our rewards customers’ bathroom usage.”

