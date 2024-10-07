Stepmother Demanded Shared Custody Of Her Baby, And She Even Secretly Built A Nursery Without Her Knowledge

There’s nothing more shocking than having a family member demand custody of your child out of nowhere.

So, what would you do if your estranged stepmother came into your life, insisted she deserved a role in raising your baby, and even had a nursery ready to go? Would you entertain the idea? Or would you tell her to get out of your home?

In today’s story, a new mom finds herself in this exact nightmare. Here’s what happened.

Evil stepmother wants my baby I’m F29 (English), and I live in Italy with my fiancé M37 Marco (Italian), and our daughter Willow, who is 5 months old. I moved to Italy after graduating from medical school, where I met Marco, and now I’m a resident in one of the hospitals. My father is a terrible dad, left my mum and me, and has been very inconsistent. He married Tammy when I was young, and she has never liked me, and she was also never able to have kids. So when I gave birth, my mum’s side of the family came over to visit and meet Willow and look after both of us.

Her father and stepmother show up unannounced.

Nothing from my dad or Tammy. So two weeks ago, they turned up unannounced, claiming to be ‘in the area on holiday’ and wanted to meet Willow. She was getting a bit fussy, and she combination fed, but as I was home, I grabbed a cover and let her latch onto me.

Here’s where things get really weird.

Tammy says the breastfeeding will have to stop soon. I’m confused and ask her why, and she says it can’t be kept up when Willow is with them. Now I’m even more confused, and I ask what she is on about. She shows me photos of a baby room and says that we should split custody of Willow and not to worry. She has everything set up already. I just stare at her, but she carries on. Claiming that the age gap between myself and Marco is unhealthy for a child to grow up with, saying it was obvious I needed help and she was happy to, and mostly that I was obviously more bothered about working than staying home with my baby, so I should just let her have Willow.

Understandably, she’s very upset.

But obviously, she wasn’t able to breastfeed, so we would have to stop that now. I tell her she can’t be serious and think I’m giving her my baby, and she tells me to calm down; she’s not asking for full custody, but she could provide a much calmer and stabler home and that I could always visit. She said it’s what she deserves. Marco pushed everyone out and made sure Willow and I were alright. Since then, I’ve been really weirded out. I’ve been getting texts from my father saying I need to let Tammy prove herself as a good caregiver, and Tammy has been sending loads of photos of the nursery she has made.

Wow! That woman had some nerve, and to top it off, the father was on board with her craziness.

Let’s see what advice the readers over at Reddit had to offer.

This person brings up an excellent point.

Here’s someone who suggests keeping a weapon by the door.

Great advice!

Good thing she lives in a different country.

This lady is more than entitled. She needs to stay as far away from these two as possible.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.