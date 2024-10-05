Stressed Friend Lets Her Friend Live With Her Rent-Free, But Is Asking For Help With Cleaning. Now She Refuses And Now Wonders If She’s In The Wrong.

Offering to help a friend in need can be tricky because you never know what they are going to ask for.

So, what would you do if a friend let you live rent-free but then asked for help with household chores?

In the following story, one woman faces this very dilemma.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for not cleaning my friend’s house? I (40F) recently moved into my friend’s (28F) new house. My friend offered to let me live there without paying her rent because I’m currently having money issues and because her house is pretty big and she’s single. I have my own bedroom and bathroom, plus I use the spare room as my office. I do an okay job keeping my rooms relatively clean, and my roommate has never complained.

Here’s where she literally asks for it.

A few nights ago, my roommate came home late and was very stressed (she has a stressful job and works 60 hours a week, so she complains a lot). I asked if I could help her, and she asked if I would clean the kitchen sometime this week. This took me by surprise since she typically does this with no problem. She specifically asked if I could mop, take out the trash, and wipe down the counters. I told her I would see if I could and just tried to end the conversation.

The chore was not what she expected.

This is technically her house, and I don’t feel like this is my responsibility. My roommate needs to be responsible for cleaning common areas and her own private spaces while I take care of my rooms. She is the homeowner, so it is her job. I also don’t like the idea of cleaning her appliances, even if we both use them, because I’m scared of breaking or ruining something.

This is why she doesn’t want to do the cleaning.

My roommate also likes things VERY clean and cleaned a certain way – like using a special granite cleaner on the counters and a different one on the appliances. I am definitely NOT that way and consider this very wasteful and excessive. So I know I won’t clean the way she likes. My sister agreed that I should not clean common spaces, but my Mom told me I should help her out by cleaning sometimes because I don’t pay rent and because she works so much. I still don’t think I am responsible for cleaning my friend’s house. If I knew my friend would want me to be her housekeeper, I would have found a different place to live or stayed living with my Mom like I did before. AITA?

Yikes! This is an awkward situation.

Let’s see what advice the fine folks over at Reddit have to offer.

These are excellent points!

Absolutely correct – this is entitled behavior.

This person thinks she should move back home.

Here’s someone who thinks she should help, even if she pays rent.

This woman is something else!

It’s totally rude behavior, considering how much the other person is helping her out!

