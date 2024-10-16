Study Finds There Is Quite A Bit Of Microplastic In The Human Brain

Perhaps it shouldn’t be a surprise at this point to find out that microplastics are in our brains.

After all, they’re pretty much everywhere else, including our lungs, placentas, reproductive organs, livers, kidneys, joints, blood vessels, and bone marrow.

That said, I think a lot of people might be surprised at how much microplastic is in our brain.

The health hazards are not yet known, though studies in animals have linked exposure to microplastics with fertility issues, a handful of cancers, a disrupted endocrine and immune system, and impaired memory.

This new study, which is still undergoing peer review, found a concerning accumulation of microplastics in brain samples.

They found 10 to 20 times more microplastics accumulated there than in other organs, a fact that shocked lead author Matthew Campen.

“It’s pretty alarming. There’s much more plastic in our brains than I ever would have imagined or been comfortable with. The brain is one of the most plastic-polluted tissues yet sampled.”

The researchers also believe there could be a link between microplastic accumulation and dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease. The samples that belonged to patients who passed from one of those diseases contained up to 10 times more plastic by weight than healthy samples.

“I don’t know how much more plastic our brain can stuff in without it causing some problems.”

The quantities were also 50% higher than samples taken in 2016, indicating that levels of microplastics in the brain are rising at an alarming rate.

“You can draw a line – it’s increasing over time. It’s consistent with what you’re seeing in the environment.”

There is nowhere on the planet that is untouched by microplastics; we’re not safe inside the womb or out of it.

It seems like the government is going to need to step in and set some limits, and sooner rather than later.

