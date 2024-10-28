October 28, 2024 at 4:22 pm

Subway Employee Showed Viewers How The Chain Restaurant Makes Its Tuna Fish

I have a confession to make: when I was a teenager, I ate at Subway on a semi-regular basis and I always ordered tuna fish sandwiches.

It’s been quite a few years since I’ve had one and, after seeing this video, I’m not sure if I’ll be going down that road again.

A Subway employee was nice enough to show TikTok viewers how the tuna fish is made at the sandwich chain.

The employee cut open the packages with the tuna, dumped it into a bowl, and broke up the tuna into pieces.

The employee then put a heaping helping of mayonnaise into the bowl and mixed it all up together.

And that’s how it’s done, folks!

Here’s the video.

@howyourfoodismade

♬ original sound – HowYourFoodIsMade

Now let’s see how folks reacted on TikTok.

One viewer chimed in.

Another TikTokker asked a question.

And this individual wasn’t having it…

This isn’t very pleasant…

