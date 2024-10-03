Tenant Was Going Through Some Family Medical Issues When Their Landlord Decided To Raise Rent Significantly, So They Researched The Laws And Found That The Landlord Was Breaking Them

It can be hard to keep up with things when renting, especially when the landlord keeps raising their rates.

What would you do if your landlord raised your rates beyond what they are legally allowed to, and during a time when you were going through a medical crisis?

That is what happens to the family in this story, but they end up getting their revenge.

Check it out.

I screwed my horrible landlord out of tens of thousands of $ Will keep it short.

They will get every dime they can.

Landlord already charged above market rent. Increased massively when renewing when my family was experiencing medical issues and we couldn’t move and I begged him not to.

That is good to know!

Turns out, the city has laws against that size of rent increase. I waited till my family’s health issues were resolved and then gave early termination notice

Why is that your problem?

The landlord freaked out as it’s really hard to rent in winter. I replied with a l awyers notice on illegal rent increase. He begged me to settle out of court.

Wow! Good job!

After I moved out, the landlord had to re-rent for $1k lower per month (real market value). He also settled out of court for two months rent, and return of my deposit in full. Cost him about $20k for being a jerk.

Well done. It isn’t often that you can get one over with the landlord.

Let’s see what the people in the comments think about the situation.

A good property management company can be very helpful.

This person makes a good point.

It is nice to see.

This person is spot on.

Even other landlords hate this guy.

Nothing worse than a heartless landlord.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.