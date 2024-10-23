Texas Roadhouse Waitress Said A Customer Promised To Tip Her Using Zelle, But She Got Stiffed. – ‘Some time passes and I’m like, wait a second.’

Well, this is weird…

A waitress named Gina took to TikTok and told viewers a story about a customer at her restaurant who had an unusual request: they wanted to tip her using a cash app.

Gina told viewers, “So the other day this lady was like, ‘I paid my bill on the tablet, and I like to tip cash, but I don’t have that much cash on me, like not enough to tip you, so can I like, get your Zelle or CashApp, Venmo, something?’”

Gina told the woman she do it because she’s accepted payments that way before.

But Gina was in for a surprise…

She said, “Some time passes and I’m like, wait a second. I look at my phone and I’m like, wait, I never got a Zelle.”

Gina added, “So yeah, she left and never Zelled me, and I feel like there’s no way to think you Zelled someone and not, but maybe there is, I don’t know.”

She ended her video by saying, “I just feel like I would rather you literally just be like bye, have a good night, and stiff me, than make me think that you’re going to Zelle me. Is that a new scam?”

Take a look at the video.

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

One viewer chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this person offered some advice.

Sounds kinda fishy to me…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.