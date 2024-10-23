October 23, 2024 at 2:22 pm

Texas Roadhouse Waitress Said A Customer Promised To Tip Her Using Zelle, But She Got Stiffed. – ‘Some time passes and I’m like, wait a second.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@whatsthatmeen

Well, this is weird…

A waitress named Gina took to TikTok and told viewers a story about a customer at her restaurant who had an unusual request: they wanted to tip her using a cash app.

Source: TikTok

Gina told viewers, “So the other day this lady was like, ‘I paid my bill on the tablet, and I like to tip cash, but I don’t have that much cash on me, like not enough to tip you, so can I like, get your Zelle or CashApp, Venmo, something?’”

Gina told the woman she do it because she’s accepted payments that way before.

Source: TikTok

But Gina was in for a surprise…

She said, “Some time passes and I’m like, wait a second. I look at my phone and I’m like, wait, I never got a Zelle.”

Gina added, “So yeah, she left and never Zelled me, and I feel like there’s no way to think you Zelled someone and not, but maybe there is, I don’t know.”

She ended her video by saying, “I just feel like I would rather you literally just be like bye, have a good night, and stiff me, than make me think that you’re going to Zelle me. Is that a new scam?”

Source: TikTok

Take a look at the video.

@whatsthatmeen

How bizzare #serverlife #restaurantlife #serviceindustry

♬ original sound – Gina ☻ 🍉

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

One viewer chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

And this person offered some advice.

Source: TikTok

Sounds kinda fishy to me…

