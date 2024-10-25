Car Dealership Took Advantage Of Her Being A Female, So Her Dad Made Sure They Lost Business All Across Town

It’s no shock that some car repair shops tell lies to get their customers to pay more.

You’re especially vulnerable to this if you don’t know much about cars, or even if you just happen to be female instead of male.

A dealership targeted this young lady, but her dad wasn’t about to let it slide.

Check out the details of his revenge!

Trick a naïve woman into paying for unnecessary car parts? You’ll lose business from the entire community and your job. My family is from a small town, which serves as a hub of commerce for all the surrounding towns. So my town has a handful of car dealerships and the one my family buys from is the most popular. I took my car to the local GM dealership to have the oil changed. It has been selling vehicles and parts to my family for literal generations, so I trusted them.

But her trust came with a price.

Sales manager Ronald tells me my brakes are going and they needed to be replaced ASAP or else. It scared me. I’m a young woman and I know almost nothing about cars. So I called my dad. He tells me to order the parts and he’ll replace the brake pads himself. So I relay this to the sales manager. He begrudgingly hands me over to the parts manager. He said my brake pads were almost entirely “into the red” and my rotor needed to be replaced as well because it was almost entirely rusted out. A simple repair easily turns into a $400+ expense. I thought this was strange. Can’t you can usually tell when your brakes are going? I knew I was going to be eating only ramen for the rest of the month.

Here’s where the revenge starts cooking.

Later my dad angrily takes me to the dealership. Our family is a “big name” in our community as my father and three of my uncles all have their own separate home-grown businesses. Inside the dealership, my dad tells me to sit down and shut up while he storms into the sales manager’s office, closing the door behind him. My dad explodes with rage and even through the shut door everyone in the dealership heard exactly what my dad had to say. Ronald, the sales manager had lied to me. My brake pads were hardly worn and my rotor was perfectly fine. My dad’s only daughter had been tricked out of a lot of money and he was livid. So he replaced everything and and told Ronald he was going to tell everyone: his business partners, his friends, my uncles and their customers and everyone in the local pub that night how everyone’s favourite GM dealership tried to screw over his kid. He’s s a popular guy and he knew how to work the power that small towns hold. If the daughter of an influential businessman can get screwed over, what about everyone else’s kids and grandkids?

And it becomes a small town effort.

In less than a week, word had spread across the entire town. That same year the amount of GM vehicles around town became fewer and fewer. A new parts shop opened up and the Ford dealership in town built a brand new building to accommodate the influx of business just last year. My family buy their GM and Chevy vehicles from the province next door. I’m certain that if this town wasn’t as small as it was, nothing would have happened to the dealership or Ronald. But that’s the power of tight-knit communities. Old Ronald was eventually encouraged to retire. And the best part? My dad and I left the dealership with a personal check tucked in my wallet as an apology. No more ramen for me.

