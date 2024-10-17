‘The hiring manager had a type.’ – Her Boss Always Hired Young Ladies That Look Very Similar So They Made A Video About It

You’ve undoubtedly heard it said that some people ‘have a type,’ meaning that they are attracted to a certain type of person (often based on looks).

TikToker @bowlapeas noticed that the manager at a restaurant where she got hired has a type too, so she made a video that shows each of the waitresses, and they all look very similar.

The video starts out with some music playing and starts scrolling through each of the waitresses.

This continues, with each waitress posing, blowing a kiss, or just looking at the camera.

You quickly start to notice that they all have a lot in common.

Yup, each waitress is a young, white, blond woman.

Hmm, is this manager trying to use his employees as a dating pool, or does he think they will be able to sell more food and drinks?

Whatever the case, it would be hard not to notice that this manager certainly has a type he is looking for when hiring.

It almost makes you wonder if this is some type of discrimination.

Take a look at the full video to see each of the ladies working at this restaurant.

@bowlapeas can i interest you in a little blonde server…or the other little blonde server? (RIP 💐 those who have passed on to bigger things @Retrihwcm icam @MADDY BURNS) ♬ Lady hear me tonight X Ali G – 𝙅𝙤𝙗𝙮

Not surprisingly, there are some good comments on this video. Check them out.

Apparently this manager knows what he likes.

