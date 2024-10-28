Homeowner Got Fed Up With The Neighbor’s Barking Dogs Jumping The Fence, So They Used A Loud Solution To Send A Clear Message

A peaceful neighborhood can quickly turn chaotic when poorly trained dogs act like they own the block.

When their aggression reached a new level, the fed-up neighbor decided it was time to blow off some steam—literally.

Neighbor leaves their Cane Corso Dogs to roam freely I moved into my current brick house about 2.5 years ago. Based on my neighborhood’s configuration when it was first established, my front door faces their kitchen sliding door.

This configuration has led to some scary encounters.

My neighbor has 2 Cane Corsos dogs behind their chain link fence which have jumped over before when they saw my friend’s Shih Tzu’s dogs come visit. They always leave their sliding door open so their dogs can use the bathroom outside freely.

Beyond just being scary, it’s also noisy.

Whenever somebody walks on the sidewalk or if I’m backing out of the driveway, the dogs come out with full force against the fence line barking and showing their teeth.

But this homeowner refused to stay quiet about it.

I purchased a cheap train horn on Amazon so whenever they bark at me first, I lay on my horn which resonates throughout their house.

They seem to have gotten their point across.

The neighbors have switched from an open sliding side door concept to only opening the door whenever their dogs need to go outside.

Guess the neighbors didn’t like a taste of their own medicine.

What did Reddit think?

A horn isn’t the only way to get back at the noisy dogs.

These pets’ lack of training really is a shame.

The neighbor’s fence really should be taller.

Beyond just keeping the noise at bay, this homeowner really should take some additional safety precautions.

And with the honk of a horn, the beasts were tamed.

Sometimes you have to fight noisy neighbors with more noise.

