Neighbors Refused To Do Anything About Their Noisy Kid, So He Left His Music On Blast All Day To See How They Liked It

Noisy neighbors when I try to sleep A couple years ago I was renting a duplex. It was nice enough in a good area of town. Not the ideal living situation, but the price was right.

My first set of neighbors were awesome. A couple about my age who I shared interests with. Even though they watched TV or played video games at all hours, I very rarely heard them. Unfortunately, they moved out about four months after I moved in. A couple with a toddler moved in. The loudest toddler known to humankind.

This is relevant, because my job did one of those merging and downsizing numbers, and I was one of the employees who got cut. No big deal. I had a large emergency fund and could draw unemployment. Luckily, I found a placeholder job shortly after, working overnights. The overnights were even something of an advantage, because I could apply for and interview for jobs in my regular field during the day. The problem was the hellspawn.

While I was trying to sleep, the child would scream at the top of its lungs, run stamping around their half of the duplex like a herd of elephants, then scream some more. When the kid watched TV shows, the volume was always jacked to the absolute max. It made sleeping difficult, even with high-quality earplugs or headphones. I tried talking to them.

“Hey, I work the night shift and so could you please try and keep it down a little”. Nothing I tried worked, no matter how polite or how firm I was. The neighbors responded “kids will be kids” and “that’s apartment living, you just hear your neighbors” – even though I mentioned my former neighbors had been avid movie watchers and I rarely heard them. Fine, then. I couldn’t sleep? They wouldn’t either.

Before I left for my night shift, I turn volume on my sound system way up and had this song on constant repeat. Five minutes after I got home, the wife of the couple was hammering on my door. She started yelling about how all the noise made it so they couldn’t sleep.

I responded: “Sorry, I guess I must have set my alarm clock for the wrong time. It must be rough when you can’t sleep, right?” Simple as that, the kid was much quieter. I still heard them, but only occasionally instead of almost constantly. A couple months later I found a day shift job again and all was fine.

