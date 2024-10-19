Neighbor Keeps Using His Water And It’s Getting Old, So He Cut Them Off. Now They’re Begging To Turn It Back On Because They Don’t Have Another Source.

Water is essential for drinking, cleaning and so many things!

In today’s story, a couple’s neighbors currently don’t have water at their house, so they have been using theirs.

Now, the couple wants to know if they should continue to let the neighbors use their water or if it would be ok to cut them off.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITA Our neighbors well dried up and we cut them off from using our water We live in a suburban country neighborhood (USA). All the homes are on well / septic. There are original 1960’s ranchers with a few newer larger 90’s homes sprinkled throughout. We’re in a newer 90’s house and the neighbors are in one of the original homes. We each have two low yield wells, and one of theirs has been dried up since before they bought the home.

The neighbors are using their well water.

Last week their good well stopped working, and they asked my Wife if they could fill up buckets for their animals (more on this later) and garden. In the vein of being a good neighbor she naturally said yes. They’ve had a well company out and have been messing with both their wells on their own. But these past few days there’s been no work being done and they’ve provided no update. My wife asked what was up the other day, and they said that they have basically been getting the run around by various well companies and they don’t have time to pursue this harder.

There are a lot of people and animals at the neighbor’s house.

Everyday it’s multiple 5 gallon buckets in the morning and evening that they’re filling with our hose. Probably 20-30 gallons each fill up. It’s 2 adults and 8 kids in their home, a large garden and a large (illegal) number of chickens and turkeys. They’ve clearly brought this on themselves with heavy irresponsible water use.

He doesn’t like giving the neighbors so much water.

They have a bunch of roosters that are not legal and are driving the neighborhood crazy. So I’ve been kind of irritated that we’re supporting the obnoxious rooster operation. Also obviously worried the increase use on our aquifer will mess our water flow up. But it’s pretty cold to say “Hey you can’t fill up your buckets any more, your on your own” so we’ve been wrestling with what to do.

Last night was “the last straw.”

Yesterday they had an older lady walking around their yard yelling and praying for the wells to open up. This was the last straw for us. In my opinion this is a serious problem that requires a serious, timely solution and they’ve got a lady basically doing a rain dance.

OP feels bad about cutting off the neighbors from their water.

Last night my Wife told the Mom next door that we can’t provide water any more and that we could give them another 24hrs of water use to figure it out. The Mom got upset and walked away from my Wife while she was speaking to her. Which makes us feel better about our choice, basically F them, they’re rude and ungrateful but again still obviously we feel bad about cutting off a house full of kids from water use. Also none of the other neighbors are going to help because they’re upset about the roosters so they’re on their own now. AITAH?

He isn’t responsible for the neighbor’s water issues.

Let’s see how Reddit responded…

This reader would stop giving the neighbors water.

Here’s a temporary solution for the neighbors…

This reader also shares a way the neighbors can buy water.

This reader thinks he has already helped the neighbors more than enough.

The neighbors can’t use their water forever.

They have to find another solution.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.