Their Neighbor Kept On Playing Loud Music Despite Multiple Requests To Turn It Down, So They Came Up With A Proven Tactic To Make Them Stop

When your loud neighbor refuses to turn down their music even after multiple requests, you get really creative on how to make them stop.

This person used a traditional but proven tactic.

Read the story below for full details.

Enjoy playing loud music every weekend? Let me insert a little something into your enjoyment. Jerk neighbors have a habit of turning music right up loud every weekend. With a shared ceiling, thin walls, and their tendency to go off and threaten us when we ask them to turn it down, I found a tiny, simple solution yesterday.

Remember that static signal sound old phones do?

I switched 4G off, got my phone on Edge, and browsed some heavy sites while moving it around the wall. Bingo, found a place that makes that delicious zzzzt zzit zizt zit zzzt of an Edge connection through their speakers, and let it do its thing.

This person successfully pulled off his pro-level revenge!

Radio went off within 5 minutes, and every time it goes up again, back comes the Edge. Bliss. Haven’t heard it above a murmur since!

Nothing messes a loud music more than that annoying sound of a cell phone signal!

Except for the loud music to begin with.

