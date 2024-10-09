They Agreed To Sell Their House And Split The Profits During A Separation, But Now Her Husband Wants To Buy Her Out Instead

Separating after a long and eventually contentious relationship is never easy.

AITA for not wanting my ex-husband to buy me out of our house? My ex(38m) and I (35f) Have been together for 17 years. FYI we don’t have children, we both have well paying careers and our annual incomes are roughly the same. We have been separated for two years and are currently constructing a separation agreement via Mediator.

We bought a house together in 2016. We made the purchase shortly before the real estate market skyrocketed. The house is now worth much more than we originally paid. Initially, my ex and I agreed to sell and split the profit evenly amongst each other, however he announced in our mediation meeting he wants to purchase it from me.

I do not want to do this for several reasons: Petty reasons. We did not have a good relationship. He was unfaithful. Why should he come out of our marriage a homeowner in an impossible real estate market when I’m stuck in an expensive tiny apartment? Money. The housing market is very hot right now. People are desperate to buy and there aren’t many houses available. It’s likely we can get more than our appraisal value if we place it on the market. I don’t trust him. He is greedy, manipulative and smart. He wouldn’t do something unless it greatly profits him. Given the chance, he would shortchange me and I’d be none the wiser.

PS. I don’t want to buy the house because I can’t afford it. Also, I don’t understand how this is an option for him? I know I sound weirdly paranoid, but he has a history of hiding money and lying about funds. So, am I the a******?

