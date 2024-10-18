Airline Passenger Was Annoyed When A Dad Left His Son In Premium Economy To Sit In Business Class, So He Taught The Boy Gross Words For Revenge

What would you do if you were on an economy flight and a parent left their child with you as they go and seat in Business Class?

This man found it rude that a Chinese man did this to his son.

So, as a way of getting back, he taught the child bad words and gross stuff.

Check out the fully story below and weigh in.

Flying Revenge: Dad Sits in Business, Ditches Young Kid in Economy This happened last year, when I was doing regular commutes from Chicago to Beijing. I don’t know how many of you do this flight on a regular basis, but it takes 12 to 14 hours, depending on the winds. And the flight leaves at 1 pm, greatly limiting chances for sleep!

This man was sitting beside a Chinese father and son.

So, I go to sit in my Economy Plus Seat to enjoy my extra 2 inches of leg room. On the aisle was an older Chinese fellow, and in the middle seat was his 5-year-old son. No big deal.

He noticed that the dad disappeared, leaving the little Chinese boy with him.

I get in the window seat, and older Chinese guy disappears. He is replaced by the guy who actually had the aisle seat who promptly passed out like Ke$ha before feeling like P-Diddy. Well, lil Xu was a chatty but sheltered kid, and my seat entertainment wasn’t working (thanks United!).

He taught some nasty stuff to the boy.

Then, I saw his dad was hanging out in business class! What a jerk! So, I taught lil Xu some new words, including the Baby Shark song, poop, ***, ***, and loudly belching. He also now knows how to make sounds with his armpits.

And even let him drink coffee.

So, hopefully the world’s jerkiest dad had lots of endless nights. And who got a cup of coffee with extra sugar before landing? Lil Xu of course!

Haha! That’s hilarious. Let’s see what others have to say about this

This one says it’s not pro-level.

This one does not agree with the revenge.

Neither does this one.

Why are you offended, asks this one.

People are not liking the man’s act.

Not your child, so just back off, dude.

I would be pretty mad if I was mom.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.