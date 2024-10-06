Daughter Gave Away An Expensive Gift From Her Dad Because She Didn’t Like The Color, And He’s Hurt Because She “Threw It Away”

Home aesthetics are a big deal to a lot of people – like this woman, who received an expensive KitchenAid stand mixer in a color she didn’t like.

Instead of telling her dad about it and exchanging it for a different color that matches her home’s interior, she gave it away.

When her dad learned about this, he got hurt.

Read the story below for the full details.

AITA for giving away an expensive KitchenAid stand mixer my dad got me for my birthday that i thought looked extremely ugly? For my 24th birthday, my dad got me a grey metal KitchenAid stand mixer for my apartment. It was about $700, I think. However, I did NOT ask for this, and, honestly, I freaking hate the color as it does not match anything in my place, and it’s also too big.

This woman gave her dad’s gift to her friend instead.

I gave it to my friend who liked it, and was moving to a different state. My boyfriend then got me a cute black stand mixer that fits into my apartment a lot better, so that’s what I have.

When he came over, her dad noticed

My dad was over last night, and he noticed that the gray standmixer was gone and was replaced by the black one. He asked where it was, and I told him the truth (namely, that I thought the grey was ugly so I gave it to my friend, and my boyfriend got me the black one instead). My dad was shocked, and said the grey stand mixer had cost a lot, and that he thought I would have liked it so that’s why he gave it to me as a present.

In her defense, she said she never liked the color gray.

Maybe here’s where I’m the AH. I said if he would have been more observant, he would have known that I absolutely hate the color grey (it’s my least favorite color). And everyone in my life who knows me knows that. I honestly wasn’t trying to be rude. I was just stating a fact.

She learned that her dad got hurt by her decision.

But my mom called me today, and told me I really hurt my dad and need to apologize for “throwing away” a thoughtful birthday gift my dad had put a lot of money and thought into. I don’t think that’s necessary. I think after my dad gave me the stand mixer, it became mine and I could do anything with it. And I didn’t “throw it away,” I gave it to a friend. So AITA?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user said it very well.

This one shares a valid point.

This user shares their honest opinion.

Yikes! 100x means she’s completely, over-the-top a jerk!

Finally, here are some nasty words to describe her.

All you have to do is exchange it for another color.

No need to shame and hurt your dad!

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.