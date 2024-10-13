He Had A Minor Road Accident And The Other Driver Agreed They Were At Fault. But When He Tried To Ghost Him, He Put On His Detective Hat And Won A Nice Settlement.

Road accidents can get pretty messy, especially when the parties can’t agree who was at fault.

Usually, you want to get police involved, but in this case, the other driver agreed to pay for the damages.

But when the other man stopped replying to his texts, the poster had to do detective work to track him down.

Hit my car and try to get away? I’ll track you down and make you pay…double! This happened a few years ago. My fiancée at the time (now wife) was driving around, looking for dresses for her bridesmaids to wear for the wedding. We had been going from place to place, looking for something she liked, but no luck.

We had just finished leaving David’s Bridal and were leaving the plaza. It had been raining a lot so the roads were slick. As I reached the intersection of where the plaza met the road to turn out, another car came turning in. Unfortunately, he didn’t brake soon enough and skidded into the front end of the driver side. Thankfully, everyone was ok.

We got out of our cars and and looked at the damage. His car, of course, was completely unharmed and mine had a minor dent. He looked about 45-ish and had his son in the car with him. We exchanged names and phone numbers. He let me know he was on the way to work, and I told him we were just wedding shopping.

I was 22 at the time and very naive as to what to do in case of an accident. He told me that we both seemed pretty busy, and that we should just handle it ourselves since we were both busy. We didn’t call the police (my mistake), and he told me to get the damage looked at to see what it would cost.

I took the car in 2 days later, and they quoted me $1,100 for the bumper to be replaced. I texted him, and he told me he will be getting scholarships in 2 months when he goes back to school, and he would be able to pay me in cash then. I (again naively) told him that’s be fine.

A week later, I followed up with him about another estimate I got which was lower than the original ($900), but I got no response. I texted him again and again for the next few days, and nothing. At this point, I realized he had bailed.

I came up with a plan to find him. All I had was his name, a now useless phone number, and a general area of where he worked. I searched for him on Facebook, and was pretty sure I found him. I searched under his family members, and saw what looked to be like his son. My soon to be sister-in-law was 16 and looked about the same age as his son. I decided to go full on sleuth and go undercover.

I used her Facebook and changed her last name to match theirs. I then messaged the son, and told him that I thought we might be cousins. I asked him some questions about his dad (like name and his job). I told him that my mom said I have an uncle down there by that name, and he works at this guitar shop. He answered yes, that was his dad’s name, and told me the name of the place where his dad worked.

I was so relieved I was making progress. The next day, I drove back up near the accident and found where the man worked. I found his car and took pictures of his license plate.

I then took all the info I had, and went to the courthouse. I filled out paperwork and handed it to the clerk. The clerk told me they could either mail the form to his work address, or if I paid $25, I could have an officer hand deliver it. 😏 Of course, I paid the $25 just to embarrass him at his place of work.

A few weeks later, we were summoned to the court to see if we could work things out before going to an actual hearing. He showed up and we sat down with a mediator. She explained everything to all of us. I told him I didn’t want to do this, but he stopped responding.

He replied that his phone was stolen, so he had to get a new one (in my mind, a phone being stolen doesn’t equal changing your phone number). I knew he was lying. The mediator asked him to step outside. She talked to us, and told us not to trust him because his story didn’t make sense.

The mediator invited him back inside, and we read over the terms I listed in the court documents. He was to pay $2400. I charged him the original replacement cost, gas from driving back and forth, my time for doing all this work, and extra just for being a jerk. He said he would pay, but didn’t like that I went to his job and took pictures of his car. I replied I didn’t like that he hit my car.

He finally paid the full amount in cash.

A few months later, he paid the full amount in cash and had to pay for our court costs as well. I sold the damaged car, and took the cash he gave me to buy another car fully in cash! All in all, I benefited from it, but next time, I’ll just call the cops and save myself the headache.

