Teenage Nephew Lit His Kitchen On Fire, And His Brother Refused To Pay For The Damage. So This Guy Ended Up Refusing To Let Any Family Use His Place For Free.

AITA for telling all of my friends and family why my vacation home is off limits now unless they rent it? I rent out my house through a service that includes insurance when it is in use. The insurance does not cover when I lend my house out to friends and family since they are not paying. I have regular homeowners insurance for that.

My brother was using my house with his family just after New Year’s. It’s a slow time and I wasn’t going to lose out on much income. My nephew stayed up late one night and didn’t go out for breakfast with his family. So he decided to make himself some food.

He started a kitchen fire. And he freaked out and called 911 instead of using the fire extinguisher in the kitchen. He is 14 so I can’t blame him too much. The smoke damage will cost about $8,700 to fix. I told my brother he could take his time paying me back. He said he wasn’t going to pay for an innocent mistake. I needed the house in order so I just fixed everything. I didn’t go through insurance since I do not want my rates going up.

I was obviously upset so I posted about the fire and how mad I was at my brother. Pretty much all my friends and family took the side of the innocent angel. They said it was unfair for me to expect that much money from him when he could have rented a hotel for 1/4 the price.

So I agreed. I said that from now on my house was off limits unless they rented it out or I was there and they came as my guests. Since I only use the house with my family that means they can rent it all or use the only empty bedroom. It has a twin bed and a crib. Now the howling started that I’m being unfair to them for something that wasn’t their fault. I offered to take up a collection from them to cover the repairs or the increased insurance premiums and most of them shut up.

I directed them all to my brother. He got quite angry at me for blaming him for the situation. I said I wasn’t about to send a mob after my nephew. I bought the house after I got a settlement from a worksite accident. I use the income to supplement the difference in what I used to earn at my old job and what I do now.

So I guess my question is am I TA for telling everyone who has a problem with me charging rent or stuffing a family into a room meant for two small children to talk to my brother about it?

