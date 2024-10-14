Amateur Baker Declined To Make A Wedding Cake For Her Cousin, But Offered To Help Pay For A Professional Cake. Now Her Cousin Doesn’t Think The Offer Is Generous Enough.

Gifts are meant to be offered willingly and from the heart.

But in this story, this woman received a request from her cousin who’s about to get married – they wanted her to bake their wedding cake.

She declined, but offered to give a monetary gift instead.

But her cousin got offended by this. Read on.

AITA for offering cash instead of my labor for a wedding gift? I’m a hobby baker. I’ve gifted cakes to family and friends before, but I’m very firm about not taking orders. It is not enjoyable to me, and would not be a profitable endeavor unless I was pursuing it as a career.

This woman bakes cakes as a gift.

These gifts are typically for birthday parties. The gift receiver gives me a size and a very general idea of what they would want it to look like. And I honor that in my own style and ability.

Her cousin asked her to make their wedding cake, but she declined.

A cousin approached me about doing her wedding cake “as your wedding gift to us.” After a brief discussion, I confirmed that it would not be a good fit. After she persisted in arguing the reasons I offered, I switched tactics and offered to pay $250 towards her cake order placed with someone else.

The cousin got offended by her offer.

The amount came from it being the maximum I would’ve considered spending on her gift. She took a lot of offense at this, saying she can afford a cake and I was implying she approached me because she can’t. When I said I didn’t mean anything by it but that was my budget for a gift, she said it would barely cover a deposit for the kind of cake she would want.

Let’s see what others have to say about this story.

This user says she did the right thing.

This one shares what they would do.

This user calls her an atrocious bridezilla.

This one shares a personal experience.

And finally, a valid point from this user.

Oh, how women tend to be be 100x entitled when they’re about to get married!

It’s definitely a thing.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.