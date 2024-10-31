October 31, 2024 at 6:20 pm

‘This is literally so embarrassing.’ – TheraBreath Mouthwash User Said It Turned Her Teeth Yellow And It Happens To 3% Of The Population

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@may_gah

I thought mouthwash was supposed to be good for you…

But what do I know?!?!

A TikTokker named May posted a video and warned viewers about a particular brand of mouthwash that she said didn’t do her mouth any favors.

Source: TikTok

After posting her original video, May posted an update on TikTok and showed viewers what happened to her teeth after using TheraBreath mouthwash.

She said, “Please, I don’t want to see a dentist or a dental hygienist or anyone in the dental field like stitching this video like ‘This is why your teeth turned brown.’”

May showed viewers her teeth and there were some yellow stains visible.

Source: TikTok

She said, “Do you see that? It literally looks so bad.”

May continued, “This is literally so embarrassing. I’ve been smiling at customers like, ‘Hi, what can I get for you?’”

She told viewers that she got yellow stains from cetylpyridinium, which is found in some TheraBreath flavors, and she added that the staining “only happens to like 3% of the population.”

May added, “Who knows? It might not happen to you. Just beware when you buy that mouthwash.”

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@may_gah

How am i gonna explain to my dentist that im not dirty and that a mouthwash stained my teeth 😭

♬ original sound – may_gah

Here’s what people had to say.

This viewer shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

Another individual offered some advice.

Source: TikTok

And this person chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Nobody wants yellow teeth, right?

