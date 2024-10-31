‘This is literally so embarrassing.’ – TheraBreath Mouthwash User Said It Turned Her Teeth Yellow And It Happens To 3% Of The Population

I thought mouthwash was supposed to be good for you…

But what do I know?!?!

A TikTokker named May posted a video and warned viewers about a particular brand of mouthwash that she said didn’t do her mouth any favors.

After posting her original video, May posted an update on TikTok and showed viewers what happened to her teeth after using TheraBreath mouthwash.

She said, “Please, I don’t want to see a dentist or a dental hygienist or anyone in the dental field like stitching this video like ‘This is why your teeth turned brown.’”

May showed viewers her teeth and there were some yellow stains visible.

She said, “Do you see that? It literally looks so bad.”

May continued, “This is literally so embarrassing. I’ve been smiling at customers like, ‘Hi, what can I get for you?’”

She told viewers that she got yellow stains from cetylpyridinium, which is found in some TheraBreath flavors, and she added that the staining “only happens to like 3% of the population.”

May added, “Who knows? It might not happen to you. Just beware when you buy that mouthwash.”

@may_gah How am i gonna explain to my dentist that im not dirty and that a mouthwash stained my teeth 😭 ♬ original sound – may_gah

