Student Was Bullied Throughout Middle School, But When Her Bully Tried To Join Her High School Friend Group, She Turned The Tables

Kids can be really cruel when growing up, which can be so hurtful to those involved.

What would you do if the person who bullied you throughout middle school tried to join your friend group later in high school?

That is what happens to the young lady in this story, and she definitely does not take the moral high road but instead opts for petty revenge.

“I ruined my bully’s one chance at making friends and being accepted.” All through middle school, there was this one girl who was several years older than me (M) who rode my school bus who really had it out for my (Japanese American) family.

Every morning when my five siblings and I would get on the bus, she would start yelling at us from the back of the bus “HEY IT’S THE ASIANS” and other random, meaningless crap, taunting, goading, and making fun of us for literally no reason. The same things would happen in the hallways if we ever had the misfortune of running into her.

Once, we talked to our mom about it, and she was like “Oh, you mean Pig Girl? The one who makes really ugly faces at me every time the bus pulls up?” So we had a good laugh that my 5ft flat angel mother had been calling our bully Pig Girl all this time, but the situation never improved even after Pig Girl left middle school, since our school’s bus routes were shared by the high school.

So years went on, and I finally started high school and somehow ended up hanging out with a bunch of senior girls all of the time (not because of any merit, but because I was small and lonely and they took me under their wing). It wasn’t a bad time, thanks to these kind girls, and I had all but forgotten about Pig Girl. One day, one of the nice girls who sit with us at lunch brings someone new with her, saying this senior girl had no place to sit and wanted to be friends. And well waddaya know, it’s good ol’ Pig Girl. Looking back, I wish I had been nice and understanding. She was probably just taking out pent up emotions from being lonely and having family problems on easy targets like my family of small people. But alas, I didn’t. When Pig Girl was introduced to us, I put on a really nice and welcoming act, knowing I had her in the palm of my hand.

I immediately said something along the lines of “hi, do you remember me from the bus?” and she responded uncomfortably in the positive. I had her sit next to me. I then struck up a jovial conversation with the entire table about how much Pig Girl had bullied my family and I, laughing about it as if it were just some funny story from the past. All of the nice girls were trying to smile and go along with the “joke”, but were obviously uncomfortable, shooting odd looks at this newcomer. Pig Girl, on the other hand, looked like she was sitting on hot coals.

After telling my “funny story” and expressing how much of a living hell Pig Girl had made middle school for me, I finally hit her with “LOL But anyway, why would you do that to my family and I? What did we ever do to you?” All said with the biggest, nicest smile I could muster. Pig Girl sputtered like squashed frog. I heard her try to squeal something about “well, there was just so many of you” and other BS, but I just said “oh, gotta get to my next class a bit early” and took off, leaving the most UNCOMFORTABLE silence I’ve ever seen. Pig Girl didn’t join our lunch table after that.

