Unemployed Man Blames His Lack Of A Job On The Saturated Market, But Now His Mother Is Mad At Him For Not Trying Hard Enough

It’s true how the recent times have gotten extremely rough in terms of finding a job.

The market is dense with people racing to find a spot and clearly, there aren’t enough spots.

But it’s sad when family makes things harder in such times.

Find out how things got bitter between this mother and son over a job.

AITA for blowing up at my mom after she said I was being lazy and should have a job by now? 27M. Around a month and a half ago our department cut its funding and I got laid off. No promises of returning either. I’m a Case Manager.

He wasn’t fully satisfied at his previous job.

Honestly, after three years of it, I’m not ready to return either. I only got paid $18 an hour and was stressed out almost every day with a big case load of clients. Since being laid off I probably applied to 30 different places. I lost count. My mother is helping me as well. I’ve had no follow up phone calls and can’t believe it’s this hard.

He couldn’t believe the job market could be this rough.

8 years ago you could just walk in anywhere, hand a resume and get an interview same day. Now everything is online. No personableness at all. The only place that called me back was an entry level stocking position and they called and told me that they had other more qualified candidates (lol) Here’s where my mother comes into play.

His mom doesn’t understand how things work these days.

She sensed me getting frustrated about the job search and will send me links of places hiring in the area. The problem is my mother is much old fashioned (she’s in her 60s) and just thinks that I’ll get hired anywhere because I have a Bachelors degree. Just yesterday she sent me a Supervisor position at a factory and said “you have a Bachelors degree, you’ll be at the top of the list of candidates.”

She has high hopes for her boy.

Like mom another one just told me that they had more qualified people to stock the shelves. She gets upset when I say that I’m not gonna even apply because I’m wasting my time. She feels that I’m being lazy.

He simply wants his mom to understand the situation.

We got into it and I thanked for the help but told her that times are changing and it’s just not easy to get a decent job anymore. I can appreciate my mothers help, but don’t like being put down for being lazy, when it doesn’t make sense to even waste my time.

This man is clearly struggling to find a decent job and his mom isn’t “helping”.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit have to say about this story.

This user has a great suggestion that aligns with the technology today.

Oops, this person blames this guy for not trying hard enough to find a job.

This user wants some additional information and the questions sound pretty logical.

That’s right! Applying for jobs is just as hard as working when you finally find one.

This person doesn’t blame the guy because the job market is really saturated.

The commentators are divided.

But this guy needs to know that every problem has a solution.

